Samsung is bringing NFTs to your living rooms: Here’s how

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 will kick off later this week on January 5. Ahead of commencement of the event, Samsung has started showcasing its product lineup for this year’s event. The list includes a host of new smart TVs. While the does make significant changes to its product portfolio every year, one of the defining features of this year’s smart TVs is support for NFTs. Also Read - Samsung’s new TV remote uses your WiFi router’s energy to stay charged

For the uninitiated, NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital tokens that can be used to represent ownership of unique items such as art and collectibles. They are secured by the Ethereum blockchain and they are available in a limited quantity as they are backed by assets in the physical world. Also Read - CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

Now, Samsung has announced that its 2022 lineup of smart TVs will feature support for its new NFT platform that will enable interested users to discover, purchase and trade digital artwork. Additionally, interested users will be able to preview an NFT before buying it. They will also be able to learn about its history and blockchain metadata via the company’s NFT dedicated platform. Also Read - Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater…In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favourite art — all in one place,” Samsung wrote in a press release.

As far as availability is concerned, Samsung said that its NFT Platform will be available in the form of an app on its select range of newly announced smart TVs, which includes MICRO LED, Neo QLED and The Frame.

In addition to the NFT Platform, the Korean electronics giant has also introduced a Gaming Hub on its 2022 smart TV lineup that will enable gamers to play games more swiftly via various game streaming services. “Players will have access to an extensive library of games through Samsung’s partnerships with industry leaders – NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia and Utomik – and that’s just the beginning,” Samsung added. Additionally, the company has introduced a new Watch Together app that allows users to video chat with friends and family while watching their favourite shows and movies.