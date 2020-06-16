Samsung has announced an exciting new online range of TVs – The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TV models. These will be made available through Flipkart, Amazon India and Samsung’s official online store (Samsung Shop). Samsung will start selling these new range of televisions from midnight, June 19, 2020. Here’s everything you need to know. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिलने लगा नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, जानें पूरी डीटेल्स

Price and Availability

The Frame 2020 TV will be available on Flipkart and Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop. It will come in three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models. The 5-inch Frame 2020 TV will retail for Rs 74,990, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models will cost you Rs 84,990 and Rs 1,39,990, respectively. Samsung's The Frame 2020 TV will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, and one-year comprehensive warranty. Additionally, the company is offering one more warranty on the panel.

Talking about the 10 new Smart TV models, these range from screen sizes starting from 32-inch and going up till 65-inch. The new FHD and HD Ready Smart TV range will be available in 43-inch and 32-inch screen sizes respectively. On the other hand, the 4K UHD TVs come in four sizes 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

To stay in the competitive market, Samsung has now brought FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models starting from Rs 14,490 for the 32-inch model, and these go up to Rs 31,990 for the 43-inch model. Among the new range of online Smart TVs, Samsung’s 4K UHD Smart TV models will range from Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch version to Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch version. All these Smart TVs come with one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel. Buyers can get early bird cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on The Frame 2020 and the new online Smart TV range for the first 48 hours, when the sale goes live on June 19 midnight.

Features and Specifications

These TVs come with the unique Personal Computer mode allowing users to transform their TV into a full-fledged PC. With this, users can choose to work from the cloud, mirror their laptop wirelessly without internet for big screen convenience or remotely access their office computer. The TVs are secured by multi-layered Knox for unmatched security and provide seamless access to Office 365 services over the cloud.

Samsung’s The Frame TV 2020 lineup comes with the QLED display technology. Like last year model, the highlight is its Art Store with over 1,200 artworks from around the globe that can be applied on the idle screen of the Frame TV 2020 models using the Art Mode. These come powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K and has HDR 10+ support.

The new edition of Frame as well as the advanced online Smart TVs are designed for young millennials and consumers of online content. They come with Auto Hotspot technology, USB 3.0 and support voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in addition to Samsung’s native Bixby. That’s not all, these Smart TVs are loaded with features such as Game Enhancer for smooth lag free gaming, Content Guide for curated content, Personal Computer Mode, Home Cloud and Music Player, among others.