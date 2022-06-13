comscore Samsung launches affordable 43-inch 4K Neo TV in India at Rs 35,990
Samsung launches affordable 43-inch 4K Neo TV in India at Rs 35,990: Check details

Samsung’s new Crystal 4K Neo TV will come in a 43-inch screen variant and will be available for Rs 35,990.

Samsung’s new Crystal 4K Neo TV will come in a 43-inch screen variant and will be available for Rs 35,990.

Samsung on Monday launched its 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo TV with smart features in the Indian market. The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV features a 43-inch UHD display with the Crystal technology for better picture quality. It also comes with support for HDR10+, One Billion True Colors, and the Crystal 4K processor.

“The Crystal 4K Neo TV is a perfect amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and chic design that offers vibrant colours with great depth and deeper contrasts for an immersive content viewing experience. Available at an attractive price point and bundled with exciting financing options, we are positive that the Crystal 4K Neo TV will enable consumers to upgrade to superior in-home entertainment,” Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV Price and Availability

Samsung’s new Crystal 4K Neo TV will come in a 43-inch screen variant and will be available for Rs 35,990 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. Consumers purchasing the television from Amazon will get a complimentary one-year membership for Amazon Prime and one-year membership for Disney Hotstar when purchased on Flipkart. Consumers can avail a 12-month no-cost EMI from leading banks such as SBI and HDFC Bank while purchasing the TV.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV Specifications

The Crystal 4K Neo TV features some smart additions such as In-built Voice Assistance and Samsung TV Plus etc., for work-fun balance. Moreover, for the gamer in you, the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features allow faster frame transition and low latency for ultimate gaming experience.

The TV comes with Bezel-Less Design and HDR10+ display which shifts colour and contrast scene by scene.

It has built-in connectivity with google assistant, Alexa, and Bixby so that users can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice.

It comes with the Universal Guide which helps users find their favourite movies and TV shows from among a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps.

The PC Mode feature allows users to transform the TV into a personal computer which enables users to create documents or work from the cloud.

It also includes wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

  Published Date: June 13, 2022 5:54 PM IST

