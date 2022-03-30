comscore Samsung launches Neo QLED 8K smart TVs with a neural processor
News

Samsung launches new 2022 Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check features

Smart TVs

Samsung claims the processor on the TV has 20 independent neural AI networks, each analyzing the content’s characteristics and picture quality

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

The new Samsung Smart TVs use AI to enhance picture quality

Samsung launched its 2022 lineup of Neo QLED 8K smart TVs. The South Korean brand also introduced some new soundbars and accessories at its virtual Unbox & Discover event. Also Read - Samsung drops ‘Z’ branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3: Here’s why

The 2022 Neo QLED 8K has been upgraded to introduce a large screen. The new line-up of smart TVs use Neural Quantum Processor 8K. Samsung claims this processor has 20 independent neural AI networks, each analyzing the content’s characteristics and picture quality. Also Read - Samsung unveils Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G smartphones in India

The processor also powers Real Depth Enhancer which scans the screen, and maximizes contrast with the background by enhancing the object while keeping the background unprocessed. Samsung claims this new feature works similar to the way human eyes perceive images in real life so the object on the screen stands out against the background. Also Read - Samsung accidentally praises Oppo Find N on Twitter

The processor and Quantum Mini LEDs, Samsung claims, makes bright areas stay bright and the dark space around it stay dark. For example, the full moon will stay bright against the black night sky.

Samsung claims that its 2022 QLED models authentically reproduce more than 2,000 colors as well as the newly added 110 skin tone shades found in Pantone’s guidelines. Additionally, Samsung provides a new EyeComfort Mode. The feature uses AI technology to automatically adjust the brightness and color temperature of the screen based on how light or dark the room is combined with the sunset/sunrise information.

Samsung claims that the AI on the SmartTVs analyze what is on screen in real-time so that the Adaptive Sound features can track and move between speakers to precisely match the movement on the screen.

In QN900B, a flagship Neo QLED 8K model, all the sounds come from a 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system, featuring Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. This technology has also been applied to voice recognition with Voice Tracking Sound.

Samsung is also introducing Wireless Dolby Atmos to its Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs without requirement for HDMI connection. Wireless Dolby Atmos will also be applied to Samsung’s new 2022 Ultra Slim Soundbar.

“We are focused on creating a seamless experience across all of our products, which allows consumers to effortlessly enjoy all their benefits. The 2022 Neo QLED 8K is designed to fulfill the needs and empower the passion of our consumers, and the innovations are sparked by their experiences,” said Jong-Hee(JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung Electronics’ DX (Device eXperience) Division. “Neo QLED 8K also has the power to unlock new experiences as the most important device at the center of the home.”

  Published Date: March 30, 2022 9:47 PM IST

Best Sellers