comscore Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, availability other details
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Samsung Launches New Neo Qled 8k Smart Tvs Check Pricing Availability Other Details
News

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Smart TVs

Neo QLED 8K features EyeComfort mode which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV

Samsung has launched a new 2022 Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs in India. The new Neo QLED TV is pegged as not only a TV but also a game console, a virtual playground, a Smart Hub to control your home, and more. Also Read - Apple maintains second spot in worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1, Samsung leads

Price & Availability

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs available in QN900B (85-inch), QN800B (65- and 75-inch), QN700B (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs 3,24,990. Neo QLED TVs available in QN95B (55-, 65-inch), QN90B (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85B (55-, 65-inch) models will be priced starting Rs 1,14,990 onwards. These TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Also Read - From Mi 11X to Poco F3 GT: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000

The Neo QLED 8K line-up, will comprise of three series with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch. The Neo QLED TV will also be available in three series with screen sizes ranging from 50-inch to the massive 85-inch. The new range of Neo QLED TVs will be available across retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon as well as on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Also Read - Top 5 laptops under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India right now

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Features

The new Neo QLED line-up comes with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which Samsung claims are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. The relatively smaller size provides enhanced luminance scale and more precise control of display’s brightness. Shape Adaptive Light Control analyses various objects in the picture and controls lights according to the need.

The Neo QLED 8K is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 8K with a real depth enhancer which determines and enhances objects to create three-dimensional depth with the help of AI-based deep learning.

Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors. As the ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly.

As a limited period offer, consumers buying Neo QLED 8K TVs between April 19-30, 2022 will get a Samsung Soundbar (HW-Q990B) worth Rs 1,49,900 free along with the SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900. Consumers purchasing Neo QLED TVs will get SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900 along with their purchase. Consumers who had pre-reserved the Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs can avail discounts worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

“At Samsung, we have been consistently taking the role of televisions a notch higher to complement our consumers’ evolved lifestyles. At its core, the stunning 2022 Neo QLED TV series offers breathtaking picture and sound quality. And that’s not all, it also gives a customizable and personalized experience to watch content, work, play, control other devices and connect with your loved ones. By bringing ultra-large screens, 8K resolution and next-level image and sound quality, we are confident that the Neo QLED TVs will strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The Neo QLED TVs also comes equipped with Built-in IoT Hub that enables consumers to control their home in a smart way with just a TV. It lets you check all your home devices, even third-party devices. Consumers can also get video calling or web conferences on the big TV screen with a SlimFit Cam (TV webcam) that can be attached without compromising the TV’s design or viewing experience.

The Smart Hub feature provides a new user interface that brings the smart experience into one easy-to-navigate home screen. Best of content-viewing experience, personalized recommendations, and 45+ Free Indian & Global TV Channels as part of Samsung TV Plus make the refreshed Neo QLED TV range an ultimate choice for consumers.

The 2022 Neo QLED gets Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro (upto 144Hz VRR with HDMI 2.1 ports). The new TV line-up also features the new Game Bar that allows gamers to easily optimize game settings.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 12:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details
Smart TVs
Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details
How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

How To

How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

Bonuses of these Tech company CEOs might surprise you

Photo Gallery

Bonuses of these Tech company CEOs might surprise you

These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Photo Gallery

These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

Apps

WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details

Smart TVs

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 phones (April 2022)
Best Phone with Stylus in India (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone with Stylus in India (April 2022)
Best Camera Phone under 40000 (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 (April 2022)
Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

News

Samsung led the Q1 global smartphone market, Apple maintains second spot

हिंदी समाचार

ट्विटर ने जिस काम के लिए की आना-कानी, Koo ने बिना कहे कर दिया पूरा

भारत में लॉन्च हुए नए Truke S2 TWS ईयरबड्स: कीमत 1499 रुपये

Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayaka के लिए 5 बेस्ट वेपन, जो कैरेक्टर को बनाते हैं गजब की DPS

यूनीक स्टीयरिंग वाली Lexus RZ 450e ने की एंट्री, सेकेंडों में तय करेगी लंबी दूरी

WhatsApp शुरू करेगा सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान, पैसे देकर यूजर को मिलेंगे एक्स्ट्रा फीचर्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

News

Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details
Smart TVs
Samsung launches new Neo QLED 8K smart TVs: Check pricing, other details
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers