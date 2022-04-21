Samsung Launches New Neo Qled 8k Smart Tvs Check Pricing Availability Other Details

Samsung has launched a new 2022 Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs in India. The new Neo QLED TV is pegged as not only a TV but also a game console, a virtual playground, a Smart Hub to control your home, and more. Also Read - Apple maintains second spot in worldwide smartphone shipments in Q1, Samsung leads

Price & Availability

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs available in QN900B (85-inch), QN800B (65- and 75-inch), QN700B (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs 3,24,990. Neo QLED TVs available in QN95B (55-, 65-inch), QN90B (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85B (55-, 65-inch) models will be priced starting Rs 1,14,990 onwards. These TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Also Read - From Mi 11X to Poco F3 GT: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000

The Neo QLED 8K line-up, will comprise of three series with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch. The Neo QLED TV will also be available in three series with screen sizes ranging from 50-inch to the massive 85-inch. The new range of Neo QLED TVs will be available across retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon as well as on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Also Read - Top 5 laptops under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India right now

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Features

The new Neo QLED line-up comes with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which Samsung claims are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. The relatively smaller size provides enhanced luminance scale and more precise control of display’s brightness. Shape Adaptive Light Control analyses various objects in the picture and controls lights according to the need.

The Neo QLED 8K is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 8K with a real depth enhancer which determines and enhances objects to create three-dimensional depth with the help of AI-based deep learning.

Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors. As the ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly.

As a limited period offer, consumers buying Neo QLED 8K TVs between April 19-30, 2022 will get a Samsung Soundbar (HW-Q990B) worth Rs 1,49,900 free along with the SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900. Consumers purchasing Neo QLED TVs will get SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900 along with their purchase. Consumers who had pre-reserved the Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs can avail discounts worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

“At Samsung, we have been consistently taking the role of televisions a notch higher to complement our consumers’ evolved lifestyles. At its core, the stunning 2022 Neo QLED TV series offers breathtaking picture and sound quality. And that’s not all, it also gives a customizable and personalized experience to watch content, work, play, control other devices and connect with your loved ones. By bringing ultra-large screens, 8K resolution and next-level image and sound quality, we are confident that the Neo QLED TVs will strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The Neo QLED TVs also comes equipped with Built-in IoT Hub that enables consumers to control their home in a smart way with just a TV. It lets you check all your home devices, even third-party devices. Consumers can also get video calling or web conferences on the big TV screen with a SlimFit Cam (TV webcam) that can be attached without compromising the TV’s design or viewing experience.

The Smart Hub feature provides a new user interface that brings the smart experience into one easy-to-navigate home screen. Best of content-viewing experience, personalized recommendations, and 45+ Free Indian & Global TV Channels as part of Samsung TV Plus make the refreshed Neo QLED TV range an ultimate choice for consumers.

The 2022 Neo QLED gets Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro (upto 144Hz VRR with HDMI 2.1 ports). The new TV line-up also features the new Game Bar that allows gamers to easily optimize game settings.