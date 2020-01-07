comscore Samsung unveils QLED 8K TV with bezel-less design: Check details
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Samsung launches QLED 8K smart TV with bezel-less design: Check details
News

Samsung launches QLED 8K smart TV with bezel-less design: Check details

Smart TVs

Samsung's latest Q950 QLED TV features surround sound audio, and ships with an ultra-thin form factor. This 2020 Samsung TV offers support for 8K resolution.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 4:17 PM IST
Samsung QLED 8K Q950 TV

Samsung unveiled its next-generation QLED smart TV lineup at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. The company’s new 8K TV comes with a bezel-less design. Samsung says its 2020 QLED 8K TV leverages 99 percent of its front surface for the display. Samsung’s latest Q950 QLED TV features surround sound audio, and ships with an ultra-thin form factor. It offers support for 8K resolution.

“Its unprecedented immersive capabilities and unparalleled smart features empower consumers to pursue their passions more simply and more comprehensively than ever before,” Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America said in a statement.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

The TV practically eliminates the bezel around the display to create a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent. The new Samsung TV packs next-generation Quantum Processor 8K. It features improved AI upscaling capabilities that use machine learning to analyze and identify the characteristics of individual pixels. “8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. Screens over 75-inch are the fastest-growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most,” said Stinziano.

The Q950 is only 15 millimeters thin across the entire display. In combination with a completely flat black panel, the Q950 can lay flush against the wall or create a striking silhouette when placed on a media stand. In 2020, Samsung says customers will be able to stream “AV1 codec videos” filmed in 8K on QLED 8K TVs. The company asserts that all the Samsung TVs in the 2020 8K TV line up will ship with the mentioned capability built-in.

OnePlus TVs will soon be assembled in India: Report

Also Read

OnePlus TVs will soon be assembled in India: Report

Samsung is also working with partners like YouTube to create pathways for streaming native 8K content. It features speakers on every side of the display, as well as sub-woofers in the back. When combined with “Object Tracking Sound+”, which uses AI-based software to match the movement of audio sound with the movement of objects on the screen, the Q950 supports 5.1 channel surround-sound. The Q950 can serve as the central hub for fitness and mindfulness within the home,” the company said.

With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 4:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9
News
Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9
Realme C2s with 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM launched for around Rs 3,060: Check specifications

News

Realme C2s with 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM launched for around Rs 3,060: Check specifications

WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode and other upcoming features

Photo Gallery

WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode and other upcoming features

WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode, Disappearing Messages and other upcoming features

Photo Gallery

WhatsApp in 2020: Dark Mode, Disappearing Messages and other upcoming features

Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

News

Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon

News

Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9

Realme C2s with 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM launched for around Rs 3,060: Check specifications

Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon

New ACs will have default temperature set to 24 C

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

News

Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed
Samsung launches QLED 8K smart TV with bezel-less design: Check details

Smart TVs

Samsung launches QLED 8K smart TV with bezel-less design: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook with 4K UHD screen launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook with 4K UHD screen launched
Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime software update rolls out

News

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime software update rolls out
Nikon D780 Full Frame DSLR launched at CES 2020

News

Nikon D780 Full Frame DSLR launched at CES 2020

हिंदी समाचार

विवादित मैसेजिंग ऐप 'ToTok' गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर फिर हुई उपलब्ध, जासूसी के लगे थे आरोप

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live match online in mobile: दूसरा टी-20 आज शाम 7 बजे, ऐसे देखें ऑनलाइन

Realme X50 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.1 Plus स्मार्टफोन को मिलने लगा Android 10 का अपडेट

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 पहला पावरफुल 14 इंच वाला गेमिंग लैपटॉप CES 2020 के दौरान हुआ लॉन्च

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9
News
Tecno Spark Go Plus to launch in India on January 9
Realme C2s with 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM launched for around Rs 3,060: Check specifications

News

Realme C2s with 4,000mAh battery, 3GB RAM launched for around Rs 3,060: Check specifications
Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed

News

Sony Vision-S electric concept car revealed
Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon

News

Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon
New ACs will have default temperature set to 24 C

News

New ACs will have default temperature set to 24 C