Samsung unveiled its next-generation QLED smart TV lineup at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas. The company’s new 8K TV comes with a bezel-less design. Samsung says its 2020 QLED 8K TV leverages 99 percent of its front surface for the display. Samsung’s latest Q950 QLED TV features surround sound audio, and ships with an ultra-thin form factor. It offers support for 8K resolution.

“Its unprecedented immersive capabilities and unparalleled smart features empower consumers to pursue their passions more simply and more comprehensively than ever before,” Joe Stinziano, Head of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung Electronics America said in a statement.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

The TV practically eliminates the bezel around the display to create a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent. The new Samsung TV packs next-generation Quantum Processor 8K. It features improved AI upscaling capabilities that use machine learning to analyze and identify the characteristics of individual pixels. “8K resolution has the potential to transform our industry. Screens over 75-inch are the fastest-growing segment in the market, and that segment is where 8K resolution matters the most,” said Stinziano.

The Q950 is only 15 millimeters thin across the entire display. In combination with a completely flat black panel, the Q950 can lay flush against the wall or create a striking silhouette when placed on a media stand. In 2020, Samsung says customers will be able to stream “AV1 codec videos” filmed in 8K on QLED 8K TVs. The company asserts that all the Samsung TVs in the 2020 8K TV line up will ship with the mentioned capability built-in.

Samsung is also working with partners like YouTube to create pathways for streaming native 8K content. It features speakers on every side of the display, as well as sub-woofers in the back. When combined with “Object Tracking Sound+”, which uses AI-based software to match the movement of audio sound with the movement of objects on the screen, the Q950 supports 5.1 channel surround-sound. The Q950 can serve as the central hub for fitness and mindfulness within the home,” the company said.

– With inputs from IANS