Samsung's The Frame 2022 arrives in India: Check details
  Samsung Launches The Frame 2022 Smart Tvs In India Check Price Specs Features
News

Samsung launches The Frame 2022 smart TVs in India: Check price, specs, features

Smart TVs

Samsung's The Frame smart TV starts at Rs 61,990 for the 43-inch variant and goes all the way to Rs 2,99,990 for the 75-inch variant.

Highlights

  • Samsung's The Frame smart TV comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.
  • The Frame starts at Rs 61,990 for the 43-inch variant and goes all the way to Rs 2,99,990 for the 75-inch variant.
  • The Frame has a built-in Art Store that enables users to curate their personal art collection from a growing library of art pieces.
Samsung THe FRAME

Image: Samsung

Samsung, earlier this year, had introduced a host of new smart TVs including The Sero, The Serif, a Micro LED TV and Neo QLED TV among others. In addition to this, the company had also introduced the 2022 version of its lifestyle TV — The Frame. Now, nearly nine months later, Samsung has brought The Frame to India. The newly launched The Frame smart TV is available in a screen size of up to 75-inches and it comes with a built-in Art Store that enables users to curate their personal art collection from a growing library of art pieces. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus renders hint at protruding rear cameras

Samsung The Frame pricing, availability and offers

The new edition of The Frame TV is available in a 43-inch variant that costs Rs 61,990, a 50-inch variant that costs Rs 73,990, a 55-inch variant that costs Rs 91,990, a 65-inch variant that costs Rs 1,27,990, and a 75-inch variant that costs Rs 2,99,990 on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and across leading retail stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 gets Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta

Samsung says that interested buyers who purchase The Frame TV via Samsung’s official online store or Samsung shop can avail up to 20 percent of cashback on making purchases via banks. Consumers buying The Frame TV will get free bezel worth up to Rs 7,690 with new The Frame TV models, Samsung Galaxy A32 worth Rs 21,490 with 75-inch model and Samsung Galaxy A03 worth Rs 9,499 with the 65-inch model. Also Read - Samsung's new Axis Bank credit card offering 10 percent cashback: Check details

Samsung The Frame specifications and features

Coming to features and specifications, Samsung’s The Frame smart TV comes with a QLED display with a resolution of up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 100Hz and matte display anti-reflection coating. It is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K with a Picture Quality Index of 3,500 and HDR10+ Adaptive and HDR10+ gaming certification, and Supreme UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technologies.

For audio, The Frame has a 40W 2.0.2 channel speaker with support for Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound+ and Dolby Digital Plus MS12 5.1ch. It runs Samsung’s Tizen OS with built-in Google Assistant, and support for Bixby and Alexa.

In addition to this, it has a Motion Sensor that automatically turns on to display users’ select artwork when they are in the room and switches off when they leave the room to save energy. There is a brightness sensor that detects ambient light and automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and colour tone to retain the artwork’s original look regardless of the lighting in the room.

The Frame also has an EyeComfort Mode, which Samsung says automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information. It also has an object tracking sound feature that tracks sound from all corners of a user’s TV and comes with multi-channel speakers all around the screen to track motion that draws the user in close to the action.

Another noteworthy feature of The Frame is that it sports Art Mode that transforms the TV into a piece of art. Users can choose what is displayed on the TV from a growing repository of over 1,600 artworks from across the globe and even popular Indian folk art such as Madhubani from Bihar, Gond from Madhya Pradesh and Pattachitra from Odisha and Bengal. They can also display family portraits and personal photos on The Frame TV by uploading them to My Collection. Users can also add Mat Canvas as background for their pictures in the latest edition of the premium television.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 4:35 PM IST
