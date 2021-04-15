comscore Samsung Neo QLED TV range for 4K, 8K TVs launched in India
Samsung Neo QLED TV range launched in India, price starts at Rs 99,990

Samsung Neo QLED TV range sports a nearly bezel-less Infinity One design and offers true-to-life picture quality, thanks to the Quantum Mini LED, which are said to be 40 times smaller than regular LEDs.

samsung-neo-qled-8k

Samsung has announced the launch of its Neo QLED TV range in India. Samsung’s Neo QLED TV range will be introduced to its flagship 8K and 4K TV models. The TV range will also be available with a couple of launch offers as well. The sizes available are – 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A32 gets new offers in India: See discounted price, features

The new range sports a nearly bezel-less Infinity One design and offers true-to-life picture quality, thanks to the Quantum Mini LED, which are said to be 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. These allow for the device to display fine light and contrast levels, which result in a more precise and HDR immersive experience. Also Read - Best AMOLED display smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro and more

The LED is precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, which is a picture processor optimized for Neo QLED TV. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event announced: A powerful Galaxy device in tow

Samsung Neo QLED TV range: Price in India, launch offers

Samsung is offering a 2-year warranty on all panels and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on Neo QLED 4K TVs. The Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models – QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch.

The Neo QLED 4K TV line-up would include two models – the QN85A, which will be available in 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch sizes, and the QN90A model offered in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch sizes.

The price for Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED TV range starts from Rs 99,990. The TV range can be bought via Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and online platforms, including the Samsung Shop.

As part of launch offers, those who pre-book the TVs exclusively on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop from April 15, 2021, to April 18, 2021, will get a complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to Rs 20,000. The EMIs start at Rs 1,990.

The same pre-book offers can be availed on Flipkart, Amazon and at all leading consumer electronics stores from April 19, 2021, to April 30, 2021.

Samsung Neo QLED TV range: Key features

The Neo QLED TVs come with Samsung’s proprietary Neo Quantum processor. Keeping in mind gaming, the line-up offers Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature, which gives users the option to play PC and console games with a Super Ultra-Wide Game View and Game Bar. The Auto Low Latency Mode is designed to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

Samsung Neo QLED TV line-up also packs the Object Tracking Sound Pro dynamic sound and SpaceFit Sound for immersive sound experience.

The 2021 Neo QLED TV line-up will also come bundled with the Samsung TV Plus service that was launched in India recently. It offers Samsung Smart TV users access to content without any subscription and no additional device.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2021 12:09 PM IST

