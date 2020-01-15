Flipkart will be hosting a Samsung smart TV sale on its platform today. Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ smart TV will go on sale today at 12:00PM today. This Samsung smart TV comes with a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and is priced at Rs 84,999 in India. As far as the warranty is concerned, the company is offering a 1-year comprehensive and 1-year additional on the smart TV’s panel. Read on to find out everything about the Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV.

Samsung ‘The Frame’ TV offers, features

Flipkart is giving up to Rs 21,500 discount on exchange, as per the company’s mobile app. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which starts from Rs 3,542 per month. Customers can also get a 5 percent instant discount on EMI with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards, and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV is not powered by Android and comes with a custom Tizen OS-based interface.

‘The Frame’ comes with QLED tech, and has in-built motion and brightness sensors. The company says that when it is not being used as a TV, ‘The Frame’ moves into Art mode and displays digital pieces of art. The TV can also adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient. It offers Quantum Dot technology and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life. The Samsung smart TV offers support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more.

The TV also supports Bixby and Google Assistant. One can also wirelessly connect ‘The Frame’ with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built-in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to the TV. This Samsung TV has 40W sound output, and 120Hz refresh rate.