comscore Samsung smart TV sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, offers | BGR India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Samsung smart TV with 55-inch 4K QLED panel on sale in India today: Price, offers, features
News

Samsung smart TV with 55-inch 4K QLED panel on sale in India today: Price, offers, features

Smart TVs

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV doubles up as art or a photo frame when it isn’t being used as a TV. It comes with a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and is priced at Rs 84,999 in India.

  • Published: January 15, 2020 9:39 AM IST
Samsung QLED TV or The Frame

Samsung QLED TV or The Frame

Flipkart will be hosting a Samsung smart TV sale on its platform today. Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ smart TV will go on sale today at 12:00PM today. This Samsung smart TV comes with a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and is priced at Rs 84,999 in India. As far as the warranty is concerned, the company is offering a 1-year comprehensive and 1-year additional on the smart TV’s panel. Read on to find out everything about the Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV.

Related Stories


Samsung ‘The Frame’ TV offers, features

Flipkart is giving up to Rs 21,500 discount on exchange, as per the company’s mobile app. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which starts from Rs 3,542 per month. Customers can also get a 5 percent instant discount on EMI with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards, and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Samsung ‘The Frame’ smart TV is not powered by Android and comes with a custom Tizen OS-based interface.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

‘The Frame’ comes with QLED tech, and has in-built motion and brightness sensors. The company says that when it is not being used as a TV, ‘The Frame’ moves into Art mode and displays digital pieces of art. The TV can also adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient. It offers Quantum Dot technology and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life. The Samsung smart TV offers support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Youtube and more.

The TV also supports Bixby and Google Assistant. One can also wirelessly connect ‘The Frame’ with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built-in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to the TV. This Samsung TV has 40W sound output, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 15, 2020 9:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM
News
Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM
Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

News

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

Top True Wireless Earbuds that we expect to see in India in 2020

Top Products

Top True Wireless Earbuds that we expect to see in India in 2020

Amazon Great Indian Sale Deals Revealed: Get Details

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale Deals Revealed: Get Details

Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung smart TV with 55-inch 4K QLED panel on sale in India today: Price, offers, features

Smart TVs

Samsung smart TV with 55-inch 4K QLED panel on sale in India today: Price, offers, features
Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap
Samsung Galaxy S20+ camera features leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ camera features leak online
All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

News

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 'Notify Me page goes live in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 'Notify Me page goes live in India

हिंदी समाचार

बजाज चेतक भारत में एक लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज में चलता है 95 किलोमीटर

Infinix Hot 8 आज 12PM पर सेल के लिए आएगा, 3 बैक कैमरे, 5000mAh बैटरी और 4GB रैम की कीमत है 6999 रुपये

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल आज, जानें सेल ऑफर, कीमत और फीचर्स

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Trending Technology News Today : Honor 9X स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

News

Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details
News
Realme Buds Air now available on open sale: Check details
Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5i first sale today at 12PM
Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook

News

Apple gets EEC approval for new MacBook
Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Honor 9X launch, Windows 7 support ends, and more: Daily News Wrap
Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km

News

Bajaj Chetak electric launched with a range of 95km