comscore Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price, features, availability details
News

Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price, features, availability details

Smart TVs

The latest 65-inch 4K Samsung smart TV comes with a price label of Rs 89,999 in India. Read on to know more about this smart TV.

  • Updated: January 30, 2020 10:39 AM IST
Samsung 65-inch smart TV

Samsung has launched a new smart TV in India, and it is currently available for purchase via Flipkart. The latest 65-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung is listed on Flipkart with a “New launch” label. This Samsung TV comes with a price label of Rs 89,999 in India. The e-commerce giant is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, and a 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

Related Stories


Customers can also get up to Rs 21,500 discount on exchange. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which starts from Rs 7,500 per month, and the standard EMI option is also available on Flipkart. Samsung is also giving 1 year comprehensive and 1-year additional warranty on the TV’s panel. It is worth noting that this 65-inch Samsung smart TV is not powered by Android and comes with a custom Tizen OS-based interface.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

The latest Samsung TV comes with a 65-inch 4K HDR panel. This television has an LED panel, micro dimming pro, PurColour and sleek design. The TV has a dual 20W sound output. The smart TV offers support for Netflix, Apple TV, Hotstar, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. There is a quad-core processor coupled with Mali-G51 MP3 graphics processor.

Samsung is selling the 4K TV with 1.5GB RAM and 4GB internal storage. It comes with two HDMI ports, one USB ports, one Ethernet and more. It supports the company’s SmartThings app, and comes with the screen mirroring feature too. You can even access the Samsung Cloud on this TV and connect your compatible Samsung smart devices to this TV.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

Besides, Samsung is giving tempting gifts on purchases of products like QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, and convection microwave ovens. Interestingly, Samsung is offering free flagship and mid-range phones on the purchase of its smart TVs. To be specific, the company is giving free phones (assured gifts) on certain Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs. The assured gifts on offer include the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is priced at Rs 76,900 for 512GB variant.

The assured gifts offer also includes Samsung Galaxy A50s priced at Rs 19,999, and Galaxy M30 priced at Rs 16,999. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy A10s (2GB RAM) variant, which is priced at Rs 8,499 in India. It is important to note that the offer is valid until January 31, 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 10:37 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 30, 2020 10:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020
News
6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020
PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K launched in India

Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K launched in India
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G announced: Check features, price and more
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C3 फोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आईं ये अहम जानकारियां

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमत, धमाल मचाने को तैयार है POCO

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy A51 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Tata की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक SUV 'Nexon EV' भारत में 13.99 लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
News
Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

News

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India
6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

News

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed