Samsung has launched a new smart TV in India, and it is currently available for purchase via Flipkart. The latest 65-inch 4K smart TV from Samsung is listed on Flipkart with a “New launch” label. This Samsung TV comes with a price label of Rs 89,999 in India. The e-commerce giant is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card, and a 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

Customers can also get up to Rs 21,500 discount on exchange. There is also a no-cost EMI option, which starts from Rs 7,500 per month, and the standard EMI option is also available on Flipkart. Samsung is also giving 1 year comprehensive and 1-year additional warranty on the TV’s panel. It is worth noting that this 65-inch Samsung smart TV is not powered by Android and comes with a custom Tizen OS-based interface.

The latest Samsung TV comes with a 65-inch 4K HDR panel. This television has an LED panel, micro dimming pro, PurColour and sleek design. The TV has a dual 20W sound output. The smart TV offers support for Netflix, Apple TV, Hotstar, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. There is a quad-core processor coupled with Mali-G51 MP3 graphics processor.

Samsung is selling the 4K TV with 1.5GB RAM and 4GB internal storage. It comes with two HDMI ports, one USB ports, one Ethernet and more. It supports the company’s SmartThings app, and comes with the screen mirroring feature too. You can even access the Samsung Cloud on this TV and connect your compatible Samsung smart devices to this TV.

Besides, Samsung is giving tempting gifts on purchases of products like QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, and convection microwave ovens. Interestingly, Samsung is offering free flagship and mid-range phones on the purchase of its smart TVs. To be specific, the company is giving free phones (assured gifts) on certain Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs. The assured gifts on offer include the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is priced at Rs 76,900 for 512GB variant.

The assured gifts offer also includes Samsung Galaxy A50s priced at Rs 19,999, and Galaxy M30 priced at Rs 16,999. The list also includes the Samsung Galaxy A10s (2GB RAM) variant, which is priced at Rs 8,499 in India. It is important to note that the offer is valid until January 31, 2020.