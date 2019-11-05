Samsung Smart TVs to lose Netflix by the end of December 2019

Samsung might soon lose one of the most important applications on its smart televisions. A report states that users of certain Samsung Smart TVs will soon access to Netflix. The streaming media service will reportedly no longer work on certain Samsung devices beginning the end of this year. The details of certain Samsung TVs losing Netflix appeared in the form of a notice on Korean company’s website. The notice mentions that some Smart TV apps including Netflix will end on December 1, 2019.

Some of the older smart TVs will no longer be compatible with some of Netflix’s features. The notice also reveals that owners of the impacted devices will still be able to stream Netflix. However, in order to do so, they need a supported device such as a gaming console or a streaming media player. “Although some of our older TV’s will no longer support Netflix directly beginning December 1, 2019, many other devices you may have connected to your TV are still supported,” the company said.

“You can find a list of compatible devices from Netflix at netflix.com. As long as you have one of the supported devices, like a game console, streaming media player, or set-top box, you’ll still be able to watch Netflix on your TV,” the notice reads. The impacted users can employ a supported device to continue to experience Netflix. Some users might have to get themselves a dedicated streaming device such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

While you might be losing access to Netflix on your smart TV, use of a dedicated streaming media player has other benefits. It gives access to other applications Hulu and will make older TVs really smart. It is not immediately clear why Samsung is dropping Netflix from its service. We have reached out to Netflix for a statement and will update the story accordingly.