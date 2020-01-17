comscore Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV Flipkart Republic Day Sale
News

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV coming back on Flipkart during Republic Day Sale with discounts

Smart TVs

While the 55-inch model will be available at its normal sale price of Rs 84,999, the 65-inch is being introduced in India for the first time at an introductory pre-book offer of Rs 1,59,990.

  Published: January 17, 2020 2:54 PM IST
samsung the frame main

Samsung is bringing back its ‘The Frame QLED TV’ during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale from January 19 to January 22, at attractive special prices. The company will sell both screen size models (55-inch and 65-inch) with additional instant cashback of Rs 3,000 with all credit cards, debit cards and net banking transactions.

While the 55-inch model will be available at its normal sale price of Rs 84,999, the 65-inch is being introduced in India for the first time at an introductory pre-book offer of Rs 1,59,990. The delivery of pre-booked units will start from February 1, 2020. The TVs will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and 2-year warranty on the panel.

“We got a huge response during the last sale on Flipkart in September 2019, and the TV was sold out. So we decided to bring back The Frame during Flipkart Republic Day sale on popular demand. This time, we have added a new 65-inch variant as well,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ smart TVs comes with QLED tech, and has in-built motion and brightness sensors. The company says that when it is not being used as a TV, ‘The Frame’ moves into Art mode and displays digital pieces of art. The TV can also adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient. It offers Quantum Dot technology and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures to life.

The TV also supports Bixby and Google Assistant. One can also wirelessly connect ‘The Frame’ with a wide range of smart devices and make them work together with the SmartThings App and One Remote Control. With AirPlay 2 also built-in, you can stream or share content from Apple devices to the TV. Furthermore, one can even turn this TV into a virtual music system. The TV comes with what Samsung says Home Cloud. There is also a feature called Live Cast, which allows to stream live moments from any remote location on to their TV over the internet via phone.

  Published Date: January 17, 2020 2:54 PM IST

