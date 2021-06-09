Samsung The Frame TV 2021 is more affordable in India with QLED display

In a world of smart TVs, Samsung is one of the few companies that is trying to sell it as a piece of art. The Frame TV has been among the fanciest option in the premium smart TV space and Samsung now has a 2021 version of the same. It’s called The Frame TV 2021 and Samsung says that it is thinner by 46 percent than the older model. The starting price is now also lower. Also Read - Rs 10,000 instant cash back on Samsung Galaxy S21+: How to avail the offer

The Frame TV 2021 is available in multiple sizes with stylized bezels to act as the frames. The base model has a 43-inch display that costs Rs 61,990. Users can also choose from bigger sizes such as 50-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches, all of which will be available starting June 12. The Frame TV will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung's online store.

As part of the launch offer, Samsung is giving a complimentary bezel worth Rs 9,990 along with a couple of EMI-based offers.

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 features

The Frame TV 2021 is first and foremost a 4K TV that uses a QLED display technology. Samsung says that it offers a 100 percent colour volume and a “powerful Quantum Processor 4K” tech for great viewing experiences. The TV also gets 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimises sound settings after analysing the room environment.

While the TV can be wall-mounted, Samsung is offering a TV stand that can be height adjusted for a more frame-like experience. With the 2021 model, users can choose from two colour bezels to suit their living room – white and teak. Users can also choose from over 1,400 pieces of art from the art gallery on the TV to display paintings when the TV is not in use.

To help with AI art suggestions, Samsung has increased the internal storage space to 6GB from the earlier 500MB. This should help to store 4K images as well as other apps. Each of the artwork in the art store starts at Rs 1,199 while a monthly subscription to access all is available at 299 per month.

Other smart features of The Frame TV 2021 include a One Connect remote controller that can be charged with solar panels, which is built into the controller. There’s Bixby and Alexa as voice assistant. Additionally, there’s support for AirPlay 2 to stream content from an iPhone or iPad.

The base version of The Frame TV 2021 comes closer to the Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch that costs Rs 57,999.