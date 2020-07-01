comscore Samsung The Serif TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India | BGR India
Samsung The Serif lifestyle TV, QLED 8K TV series launched in India; check details

The Samsung QLED 8K TVs will feature a super-thin form factor, 8K picture quality, and a surround-sound audio output.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 11:53 AM IST
Samsung The Serif Lifestyle TV

Samsung recently announced its range of 2020 lifestyle televisions in India. The Serif is the first television in the series, followed by flagship 2020 QLED 8K TV. Samsung’s The Serif TV in particular aims to be a piece of home decor, and more than just a regular smart TV.  It will be available in three different sizes which are 43-inch, 49-inch, and 55-inch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India; check details

Meanwhile, The Samsung QLED 8K TVs will feature a super-thin form factor, 8K picture quality, and a surround-sound audio output. The TV also has an ‘Infinity Screen’, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+, and Active Voice Amplifier to provide an immersive sound experience. Both the new range of smart TVs support OTT platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security patch: Check details

Pricing and offers

Samsung’s The Serif TV will start at Rs 83,900 for the 43-inch variant. The 49-inch variant will be priced at Rs 1,16,900. Lastly, the largest 55-inch variant will be priced at Rs 1,48,900. The Serif will be available to buy on Amazon, the Samsung online store and select Samsung Smart Plazas. Customers buying the television from Amazon will also benefit from a special introductory price from July 8 to July 17. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 appears in new press renders

The Samsung QLED 8K TVs will be priced starting at Rs 4.99 lakhs for the 65-inch variant, Rs 9.99 lakhs for the 75-inch variant, Rs 14.29 lakhs for the 82-inch variant and Rs 15.75 lakhs for the 85-inch variant. The smart TVs will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Further, customers using HDFC, ICICI, and Federal Bank cards can also avail a cashback of Rs 15,000 on the QLED 8K TVs.

Samsung launches Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition

In other news, Samsung also recently launched the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India in a purple shade along with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The BTS editions of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ don’t have any new specification differences compared to their standard editions. Users will however see a new color and a logo of the South-Korean band on the products.

  Published Date: July 1, 2020 11:53 AM IST

Best Sellers