News

Samsung The Wall MicroLED display launched in India, costs up to Rs 12 crore

Smart TVs

Samsung The Wall MicroLED display is the most luxurious TV experience one get right now. At a price of up to Rs 12 crore, it is meant only for the uber rich in the country.

  • Published: December 5, 2019 4:06 PM IST
Samsung The Wall TV

Photo: Samsung

Samsung has launched The Wall, its large-format modular MicroLED display in India. The new TV comes on the back of recent demand for the non-modular version in the country. With The Wall, customers get to build large-format TV experience in three different screen sizes. It starts with 146-inch and is available in 219-inch as well as 292-inch screen sizes as well. The Wall is primarily meant for those with large viewing space and deep pockets. The basic 146-inch screen size offers 4K UHD resolution while the 219-inch format offers 6K resolution. The 292-inch MicroLED display offers 8K resolution.

Samsung The Wall MicroLED Display: Price in India, Features

The price of Samsung‘s The Wall range powered by MicroLED technology will range from Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 12 crore. The prices are exclusive of taxes for the 146-inch, 219-inch and 292-inch variants. They will be available for purchase in India from December 5, 2019. It will be available exclusively via Samsung Executive Briefing Centre in Gurgaon. The Korean company is also offering private viewings upon reservation from December 5, 2019.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

Samsung’s The Wall MicroLED display supports AI up-scaling, Quantum HDR technology and has peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It also supports 120Hz video playback and the self-light emitting diodes have a light of 1,00,000 hours. The MicroLED display is designed to never turn off and when not in use, it takes the form of owner’s interior needs. The Ambient Mode of the TV can “display a variety of curated art from paintings, photographs and video art to customizable pictures with digital frames.”

The Wall relies on Quantum Processor Flex enabled with AI picture quality engine. It results in optimized picture quality scene-by-scene. The TV can also be connected to any OS through a physical HDMI input. Samsung is also offering The Wall in a professional version aimed at businesses and retail spaces. The Wall Luxury is aimed at home cinema while The Wall Pro is aimed at businesses and retail spaces. “We are excited about this next step in our roadmap to the future of display technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 5, 2019 4:06 PM IST

