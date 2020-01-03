comscore Samsung true bezel-less 8K TV renders leak | BGR India
Samsung true bezel-less 8K TV may launch at CES 2020; here is what it may look like

In addition, alleged renders of the Zero Bezel TV have also leaked online. The renders give us a rough idea of what to expect from the product at launch.

  • Published: January 3, 2020 2:12 PM IST
Samsung true bezel-less 8K TV Zero Bezel

South Korean electronics giant Samsung may be looking at launching a new flagship TV at CES 2020. Just days before the expected launch, a number of reports have surfaced online regarding the upcoming TV. First up, it is likely that the upcoming flagship TV may not come with any bezels. This means that the company will finally launch a true bezel-less TV with no borders around in. Looking at other rumored specifications, it will be a usual 8K TV without any bezels to offer a new degree of immersion. Right after the report, Samsung also posted a cryptic teaser about the flagship TV.

Samsung true bezel-less 8K TV details and leaked renders

According to previous reports, the upcoming flagship TV is called as the Samsung “Zero Bezel” TV. In addition, alleged renders of the Zero Bezel TV have also leaked online. The renders give us a rough idea of what to expect from the product at launch. Taking a closer look, the German website 4KFilme was the first one to report about the leaked renders. It is likely that the Zero Bezel TV will come in two variants with Q900T and Q950T model numbers. There is no information available on the pricing, specifications, or launch date of the Samsung Zero Bezel TV.

Samsung is likely to reveal more information about its plans regarding its TV lineup next week. The company is also likely using the slogan “Experience the power of a future across all borders” for the TV. Closely inspecting the renders, it looks like the TV will feature an ultra-thin bezel on the bottom side.

The report also noted that it sourced the images from the Samsung US website indicating an accidental leak. It also noted that the base of the upcoming TV is likely based on the existing Q90R (2019) series. In addition, the renders also seem to have leaked a new Q800T soundbar.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 2:12 PM IST

