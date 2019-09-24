Shinco 32-inch Smart LED TV with Amazon India launched for Rs 7,999

Shinco, a Noida-based TV manufacturer, has launched an all-new low-cost 32-inch Smart LED TV in collaboration with Amazon India for Rs 7,999. The television will be made available through ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival‘ sale, which is scheduled to start from September 29. The Amazon Prime customers will also be able to purchase it on September 28, 12:00PM (12:00 Noon) onwards.

In a press statement, the company noted the new SO328AS 32-inch Smart LED TV comes under ‘Made in India’ initiative. It offers a custom-designed ‘UNIWALL UI’ specifically designed for Indian consumers need. The interface is powered by Cloud TV Certified AOSP. It comes equipped with official apps like Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Bloomberg Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda and more.

Shinco Smart LED TV specifications and features

The new Shinco 32-inch Smart LED TV (SO328AS) comes with an A+ Grade Panel with 1366×768 screen resolution. The panel supports 16.7 million colors with HRDP Technology, while the speaker output is standard 20 watts. The Android TV is backed by a quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps. In terms of connectivity, it offers two HDMI ports, two USB Ports and a 3.5mm audio port.

The UNIWALL user interface runs on Android version 7.0 & 8.0 on the Smart TV. It also comes loaded with E-share which allows you to share your smartphone content to your TV and lets you control the television using your smartphone as an air mouse, added company. It also has CDE (Content Discovery Engine), which as per the company, allows users to search for anything by just entering the keyword on this TV.