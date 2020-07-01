comscore Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999 | BGR India
  Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999; will compete with OnePlus and Thomson
Shinco launches 43-inch 4K Smart TV in India at Rs 20,999; will compete with OnePlus and Thomson

Shinco is trying to challenge OnePlus, Thomson and Xiaomi with one of the most affordable 43-inch 4K Smart TV in the country.

  • Published: July 1, 2020 2:06 PM IST
Shinco is following in the footsteps of Thomson to launch a new smart TV in India. The launch comes just a day ahead of the launch of a new affordable smart TV from OnePlus in the country. Xiaomi, the leader in the smart TV market, had predicted renewed interest in the segment. Now, we are seeing the aftermath of a category that is set to grow in a big way. Shinco is, in fact, entering the market with just one model that could be a big driver in this market. Also Read - Share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020: Shinco co-founder Arjun Bajaj

Shinco 43-inch 4K Smart TV Launch: Price, Features

Shinco is offering the 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV for Rs 20,999 in India. This is definitely the cheapest 43-inch 4K LED TV in the country. In comparison, Thomson’s 43-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. Shinco is also not shying away from promoting the device as a “Made in India” product. The 43-inch Smart LED TV comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It supports Quantum Luminit Technology and HDR10 for improved picture quality. Also Read - Shinco announces discount on 9 TVs during Amazon sale: Check out the deals

The smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor that uses A55 cores. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. The television features a total of three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It runs Android Pie and supports Bluetooth as well. For audio, Shinco is equipping the TV 20 watt speakers that support dbx-tv audio technology. The product listing claims that the technology uses psycho-acoustic algorithms to fill the room with sound while AI automatically reduces volume during commercials. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian sale: Shinco's 4K UHD smart TV will be available for Rs 5,555

The smart TV from Shinco runs UNIWALL-UI, which is basically a custom interface based on Android Pie. It includes official apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video among others. There is also Google Chromecast built-in and the TV includes Google Assistant. Shinco further claims that it has more than 800 services centers across the country. For a 4K Smart TV, Shinco has got the price right but the big picture is brand awareness.

