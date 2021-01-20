Shinco Alexa TVs launched during Amazon Republic Day sale

Both the TVs come with Alexa integration, which can be called using the bundled remote. The TVs can also be controlled with Alexa smart speakers. (Image: Shinco)

TV has launched its new Shinco SO32SF and SO43AS with Alexa built-in on Amazon, during its Republic Day Sale. Both of these televisions have been manufactured in India and the company claims they are in line with the Indian government’s ‘Made in India’ initiative. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord 5G and more mobile deals

Shinco Smart TV series: Price in India

Shinco SO32SF 32-inch model is priced at Rs 12,999, but during the sale, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The SO43AS 43-inch model retails at Rs 21,999. During the sale, Shinco SO43AS will be made available at Rs 19,999. Also Read - Toshiba Ultimate 4K TV Review (50U5050)

Shinco Smart TV SO32SF: Specifications

Shinco SO32SF sports a 32-inch HD-Ready display with HRDP technology and Quantum Luminit technology. It is powered by an A-35 quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It comes with 20W speakers, which according to the company can provide users with a surround sound effect. The TV runs ‘s 8 operating system with the company’s own UNIWALL UI on top. Also Read - Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

It comes with support for multiple streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, + , , Liv, Voot, NXT, Cinema, , , Alt Balaji, Movie Box, Quint, The Quint, HomeVeda, Epic On and more.

The TV is bundled with a Voice Remote that has dedicated hotkeys for Disney+Hotstar and . Other features of the TV include Bluetooth support, Digital Noise Reduction, E-Share and Air Mouse.

Shinco Smart TV SO43ASL: Specifications

Shinco SO43ASL sports a 43-inch full HD display with support for HRDP technology and Quantum Luminit technology. Just like the 32-inch model, it is also powered by an A-35 quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It sports 20W speakers and runs 8 operating system with UNIWALL UI on top.

The remote is the same that is bundled with the 32-inch model. Other features include Bluetooth support, Digital Noise Reduction, Cinema Mode, Cricket picture mode and E-Share.

Both the TVs come with Alexa integration, which can be called using the bundled remote. The TVs can also be controlled with Alexa smart speakers.

“We are overwhelmed with the response to our products which has driven us towards innovation in building a smart TV range for India from India. We have always been committed to launching affordable products with world-class technology for the best entertainment experience and our Alexa built-in smart TV range is a huge stepping stone in this direction. We hope that Shinco India’s Smart TV range sets new records and keeps the bar high. We are sure the customers are going to love our new range” said Arjun Bajaj CEO, Shinco India.