Sony has just launched a new Smart Android LED TV, dubbed the Sony 32W830. It is priced at Rs 31,900 and is currently available via online and offline retailers, as well as Sony Center exclusive stores. Key features of the new 32-inch smart TV include the Android TV operating system, Google Assistant support, support for HDR 10 and HLG formats. Take note, that this is currently the most expensive Smart TV for its size in the country, however, it is also the most well-equipped 32-inch TV you can buy right now.

Sony 32W830: Specifications

Sony 32W830 sports a 32-inch HD Ready LED display panel with support for HDR10 and HLG formats. The display panel has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Take note, even though the TV supports the HDR10 and HLG formats, it will not be able to display output in these formats, due to the resolution limitations. This is a similar issue we saw the Realme Smart TV, which was launched last year, face.

The new TV runs an unspecified version of Google's Android TV operating system. It has support for Google Assistant, which can be controlled using the bundled voice remote and any linked smart speakers. It also features an integrated Chromecast.

It comes with 16GB of internal storage and features a 20W stereo speaker system. The TV features three HDMI ports, two USB ports, 3.5mm audio output, HMDI ARC and Bluetooth 4.2. It also comes with Sony‘s X-Reality Pro picture processing technology.