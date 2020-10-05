comscore Sony 8K TV 'Z8H' launched in India for Rs 14 lakh | BGR India
Sony 8K TV 'Z8H' launched in India for Rs 14 lakh

The premium Sony TV can display incredibly detailed 8K resolution images while also showcasing 4K resolution gameplay images at super-smooth 120 fps.

  • Published: October 5, 2020 2:09 PM IST
Taking the ultra-premium TV experience to a brand new level, Sony on Monday launched PlayStation 5 (PS5) ready 8K television ‘Z8H’ for Rs 1,399,990 in the India market. The ultra-premium 216-cm (85-inch) Android TV comes with ‘X1 Ultimate’ picture processor which aims to analyse and process data to power 8K pictures with four times the resolution of 4K for scenes rich in depth, texture and detail. Also Read - Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi tipped to launch soon in India

“With 8K, step into the breath-taking world of big-screen where images come to life with absolute blacks and a super-wide viewing angle detail with X-Wide Angle,” Sony said in a statement. Also Read - Realme TV 55-inch with superior SLED screen launching next month in India: Report

The TV can display incredibly detailed 8K resolution images while also showcasing 4K resolution gameplay images at super-smooth 120 fps. Also Read - Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

Equipped with Sony’s cutting-edge proprietary technologies, Z8H provides extremely smooth gaming experiences which will fully immerse the users in the true next-generation level of transformative play offered by PS5. It has an in-built BRAVIA Game Mode, which allows users to automatically play games on the PS5 console with low latency and you can even control your PlayStation with your TV remote.

The TV, now available for purchase, offers images filmed in 4K and 2K as upscaled, close to 8K by 8K X-Reality PRO using a unique 8K database.

“The resolution of each subject is then optimised by Object-based Super Resolution to reproduce greater depth, textures, and more realistic picture textures”.

The Z8H features Sony’s Android TV which supports more than 5,000 apps and games from Google Play including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney+ Hotstar. The Sony TV also has a built-in voice assistant. The built-in microphones on the TV will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. It offers Full Array LED and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range Pro with 14X XDR contrast to bring out the peaks of brightness and deeper blacks for dynamic and cinematic experience.

The TV is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It can also work with popular smart speakers like Google Home or Amazon Echo, which allow viewers to control the TV and stream content on it just by asking smart speakers.

Written with agency inputs

Best Sellers