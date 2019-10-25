comscore Sony Bravia Smart TVs to now ship with ZEE5 app
News

Sony Bravia Smart TVs to now ship with ZEE5 app out-of-the-box

Smart TVs

As part of this new partnership, the Zee5 app will now ship with Sony Bravia Smart TVs. This means that Sony Bravia buyers will be able to access all the content available on the Zee5 app.

  Published: October 25, 2019 7:10 PM IST
Sony-Bravia-AF9-OLED

Smart TV maker Sony and Over-the-Top (OTT) streaming platform Zee5 have just announced a partnership. As part of this new partnership, the Zee5 app will now ship with Sony Bravia Smart TVs. This means that Sony Bravia buyers will be able to access all the content available on the Zee5 app. Zee5 clarified that the app will be available in the CEB and Certified Android apps section on all Bravia devices. Sony Bravia users will be able to access the Zee5 content at “superior resolution” to enhance the overall experience.

Sony Bravia Smart TVs and Zee5 partnership details

The Sony Bravia Smart TVs deal is the latest partnership that Zee5 has announced in the recent past. Talking a look at the Zee5 content, users have the option to choose from a library of 25 original shows. The OTT app has crossed the 70 million download mark since the launch. The company plans to increase the original show library to 72 by March 2020. It also reported about 9 million daily active users in September 2019. Other partnerships in the past include Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more. Zee5 also revealed that it is focusing on improving its Smart TV distribution network.

As part of the announcement, Manpreet Bumrah, the Business Development and Commercial Head for Zee5 India issued a statement. Bumrah stated, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Sony Bravia and make Zee5 available across their Smart TV spectrum of products.” He went on to state, “It is a natural partnership for both the brands as Zee5 and Sony both believe in augmenting consumers TV viewing experience.” The company is confident that its efforts will translate into a better viewing experience.

In addition, Sachin Rai, the Head for Bravia Business at Sony India also issued a statement. Rai stated, “We are excited about starting a new journey with Zee5.” Rai went on to add that Sony is constantly aiming at diversifying its portfolio to improve the viewing experience. The company feels that this partnership with Zee5 is a step in the right direction.

  Published Date: October 25, 2019 7:10 PM IST

