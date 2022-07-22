comscore Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K smart TV launched in India: Check price, specs
News

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K smart TV launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Smart TVs

The Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series smart TVs come in 65-inch and 77-inch variants and they will go in sale in India starting July 22, 2022.

Sony Braavia

Image: Sony

Sony today added new TVs to its Bravia series of smart TVs in India. The company today launched the Bravia XR OLED A80K series of smart TVs in India. The company’s newly launched smart TV series is powered by the company’s Cognitive Processor XR, which the company says improves the the picture and sound quality of the smart TVs drastically. Also Read - Sony PS5, PS5 Digital Edition restock date announced: Check details

Sony says that its next-gen Cognitive Processor XR “thinks like a human brain providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favourite content”. Also Read - Sony launches PlayStation Stars loyalty program for gamers

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the newly launched Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series comes in three variants. While the XR-65A80K with 65-inch display comes at a price of Rs 2,79,990, the XR-77A80K with 77-inch display is priced at Rs 6,99,900. Both these variants will go on sale in India starting July 22, 2022. There is a third variant with model number XR-55A80K and a 55-inch display. Sony hasn’t mentioned the pricing and availability of this variant yet. Also Read - Sony reveals PlayStation Plus games for July 2022: Check list here

Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched Bravia series TVs come with up to 77-inch of OLED 4K 120Hz display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It comes with metal flush surface with titanium black. It is powered by the company’s Cognitive Processor XR processor with 16GB of on-board storage. The series has dual database processing, XR 4K upscaling and XR super resolution has for clarity, and live colour technology, XR Smoothing and XR TRILUMINOS PRO functionalities for enhancing the colour. The Bravia XR OLED A80K smart TVs run Google’s Android TV operating system.

Coming to audio, Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K series smart TVs come with three actuators and two subwoofers and they feature support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround sound, and 3D Surround Upscaling. For connectivity, these smart TVs have Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.2

Additional features include support for Apple AirPlay 2, built-in Chromecast, a Netflix mode, a Bravia Cam, Google Play Store, and auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture mode for PlayStation 5.

  Published Date: July 22, 2022 3:10 PM IST

