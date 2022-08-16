comscore Sony launches new 85-inch BRAVIA XR X95K smart TV in India: Check pricing, other details
News

Sony launches new 85-inch BRAVIA XR X95K TV at Rs 7 lakh: Check details

Smart TVs

The new BRAVIA TV comes with the XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion clarity for better viewing experience even with lower image quality

Sony Bravia XR Mini LED 85-inch

Sony India has launched a new premium range smart TV in India. The new 85-inch television falls under the BRAVIA XR X95K Mini LED series. The new TV is gets Sony’s “Cognitive Processor XR”. The new TV gets XR Backlight Master Drive to control Mini LED backlight. The Mini LED technology is a departure from the OLED panel line-up which produces good level of black but fail to achieve very high brightness levels. Also Read - Sony launches new Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED smart TV in India

Price and Availability

The new Sony BRAVIA XR-85X95K 85-inch TV has been priced at Rs 6,99,990. The smart TV will be available from Tuesday. The new BRAVIA model will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. Also Read - Best LED TVs to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

The new BRAVIA XR 85X95K television comes with Cognitive Processor XR. The processor on Sony BRAVIA XR TVs reproduces content in accordance with the way humans see and hear. Sony claims it understands how the human eye focuses. The television offers a 4K Mini LED display controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive technology. The BRAVIA XR Mini LED TV also gets XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster technology for deeper blacks and better contrast. Also Read - Flipkart TV Days sale top deals on 32-inch smart TVs: Xiaomi Mi 4A, OnePlus Y, and more

The new BRAVIA TV comes with the XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion clarity for better viewing experience even with lower image quality. The 85X95K television gets XR 4K upscaling technology. The Cognitive Processor XR

For gaming, the TV features HDMI 2.1 port. The smart TV supports 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode. The TV automatically switches into Game mode to minimise input lag and make the action more responsive.

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded exclusively available in BRAVIA XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 5 current releases and classic blockbusters films, and 12 months unlimited streaming of movies. With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream and IMAX Enhanced.

  • Published Date: August 16, 2022 5:31 PM IST

Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months
Apps
Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months
Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

Laptops

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

iQOO Z6 Lite India launch, specifications, and price leaked

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 Lite India launch, specifications, and price leaked

Apple threatens to fire employee after she posts TikTok video: Report

News

Apple threatens to fire employee after she posts TikTok video: Report

Top 5 highlights of the newly announced Android 13

Photo Gallery

Top 5 highlights of the newly announced Android 13

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Snapchat Plus has over 1 million paid users in less than two months

Dell XPS 13 2022 launched in India at Rs 99,990: Check specs, other details

iQOO Z6 Lite India launch, specifications, and price leaked

Apple threatens to fire employee after she posts TikTok video: Report

Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS update

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

