Sony Launches New 85 Inch Bravia Xr X95k Smart Tv In India Check Pricing Other Details

Sony India has launched a new premium range smart TV in India. The new 85-inch television falls under the BRAVIA XR X95K Mini LED series. The new TV is gets Sony's "Cognitive Processor XR". The new TV gets XR Backlight Master Drive to control Mini LED backlight. The Mini LED technology is a departure from the OLED panel line-up which produces good level of black but fail to achieve very high brightness levels.

Price and Availability

The new Sony BRAVIA XR-85X95K 85-inch TV has been priced at Rs 6,99,990. The smart TV will be available from Tuesday. The new BRAVIA model will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

The new BRAVIA XR 85X95K television comes with Cognitive Processor XR. The processor on Sony BRAVIA XR TVs reproduces content in accordance with the way humans see and hear. Sony claims it understands how the human eye focuses. The television offers a 4K Mini LED display controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive technology. The BRAVIA XR Mini LED TV also gets XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster technology for deeper blacks and better contrast.

The new BRAVIA TV comes with the XR 4K Upscaling and XR OLED Motion clarity for better viewing experience even with lower image quality. The 85X95K television gets XR 4K upscaling technology. The Cognitive Processor XR

For gaming, the TV features HDMI 2.1 port. The smart TV supports 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode. The TV automatically switches into Game mode to minimise input lag and make the action more responsive.

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded exclusively available in BRAVIA XR TVs movie service that allows for redemption of up to 5 current releases and classic blockbusters films, and 12 months unlimited streaming of movies. With BRAVIA XR technology, Pure Stream and IMAX Enhanced.