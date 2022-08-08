Sony Launches New Bravia Xr Master Series A95k Oled Smart Tv Check Details

Sony has launched the new Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED smart TV. The new unit is powered by Cognitive Processor XR and a new OLED panel. The OLED TV’s Cognitive Processor XR processor, Sony claims, helps the TV think “like a human brain offering a complete immersion” in an experience. Also Read - Sony Bravia XR OLED A80K smart TV launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Price and Availability

The Sony Bravia XR Master Series A95K OLED TV comes in at a price of Rs 3,69,990 for the XR-65A95K model. The sale of the new TV will begin from Monday. Interested buyers can purchase the TV from all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. Also Read - CES 2022: Sony announces 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup, new Bravia CAM with True-Tone like technology

Specifications

The new Bravia XR smart TV gets Contrast Pro XR Triluminous Max, which the company claims reproduces better colour. The XR Triluminous Max reproduces 3D colour depth. The TV supports 4K upscaling and XR OLED Motion technology. Also Read - Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990: Check features

For gaming, the TV gets a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode.

With Bravia Cam the user can use gestures to control the TV and even give a proximity alert and Ambient Optimisation Pro.

For a cinema-like experience, Sony offers Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

For sound, Sony has opted for a unique solution. The screen is the speaker with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling. The TV also supports ambient optimization and offers a light sensor and acoustic auto calibration technology.

The TV comes with Google TV user interface. The UI offers handsfree voice search with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit as well.