Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990

Sony has launched two new smart TVs in India and the price starts from Rs 37,990. There is a Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G TV with a 55-inch panel, which is priced at Rs 63,990. The second Sony Bravia KDL-43W6603 TV comes with a 43-inch display and it will be sold for Rs 37,990. Interested customers can get the TV via Amazon.in. Both smart TVs are being offered only in the Black color option.

55-inch Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G smart TV: Specifications

The newly launched 55-inch Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G comes with a remote, having Netflix, and YouTube buttons. The panel supports 4K ultra-HD resolution with support for HDR and X-Reality Pro. Sony will be selling the TV with 1GB of RAM option. It comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, and three USB ports.

The new Sony smart TV also features 50Hz display and supports screen mirroring too. The Android TV ships with 20W bass reflex speakers and ClearAudio+ tech. It sports a Triluminos display with a specially developed backlight to offer accurate colors. The 4K smart TV also offers support for Motionflow XR.

43-inch Sony Bravia KDL-43W6603 smart TV: Features

The 43-inch Sony Bravia KDL-43W6603 smart TV, on the other hand, has a full-HD display. It supports ClearAudio+ tech, Dolby Audio, and DTS digital surround. The smart TV ships with 1GB of RAM and 20W open baffle speakers. The screen supports the 50Hz refresh rate. The Android TV comes TV MusicBox which helps you use TV’s speaker for audio playing on the phone.

The smart TV has X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR, and HDR support as well. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports, and two USB ports. There is a remote, which has dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube. One gets the option to mount the newly launched smart TV on the wall.