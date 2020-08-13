comscore TCL 4K Smart TVs with 120Hz panel launched: Check price, features
TCL 4K Smart TVs launched with 120Hz panel, Mini-LED backlighting: Check price, features

TCL has launched new 4K Smart TVs at affordable prices. The latest 2020 TCL 6-Series come with mini-LED backlighting tech to offer better picture quality. It even has gaming-friendly features includ

TCL has launched new 4K Smart TVs at affordable prices. The latest 2020 TCL 6-Series come with mini-LED backlighting tech to offer better picture quality. It even has gaming-friendly features including 120Hz, variable refresh rate, and THX gaming mode to offer ultra-low-latency gaming mode. The company is offering QLED panels in the TCL 6 series with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Daiwa launches 49-inch and 55-inch 4K Smart TVs in India, price starts at Rs 29,999

The television boasts up to 240 discrete dimming zones for better contrast and HDR performance. The new TCL 5-series and 6-series 4K Smart TVs come with built-in Roku TV. The more affordable TCL 5-series also feature QLED display and “HDR Pro Pack” for better visuals. But, the panel only offers support for standard 60Hz refresh rate. All the TCL 4K Smart TVs ship with support for HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Unlike the 6-series, this one doesn’t come with voice search with a microphone-enabled remote control. Also Read - OnePlus TV series now available directly from company's online store

The 55-inch TCL 4K Smart TV in the 6-series lineup is priced at $650, which is around Rs 48,640 in India. In the same series, the 65-inch TCL TV model will cost $900 (approximately Rs 67,350). There is also a 75-inch TCL Smart TV, which comes with a price tag of $1,400 (roughly Rs 104,770). The TCL 5-series Roku TV comes in three sizes. The 50-inch TCL 4K Smart TV is priced at $400 (roughly Rs 29,930), and the 55-inch TV will cost $450 (approximately Rs 33,670). Lastly, the 65-inch TCL 4K Smart TV will be sold for $630 (around Rs 47,150). Also Read - iFFAlCON launches 4K QLED and UHD TVs in India: Check price and features

Besides, last month, the company has finally launched its 75-inch 8K QLED Android TV with IMAX Enhanced in India. The company is calling this as the TCL 75X915 and it also features a pop-up camera, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. It also claims that this product is the “first 8K QLED of its kind in India.” The company also claims that the product can upscale non-8K content to 8K It will also come with a dedicated Onkyo soundbar along with support for DTS support. Talking about the pricing, considering 8K and QLED panel technology, the company has priced the TV at Rs 2,99,990.

