TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series coming to India next month

TCL is all set to bring its latest range of 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series next month in India. The 2020 QLED range features quantum dot display technology (QLED panel),Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), Dolby Vision HDR and IMAX enhanced. These flagship TVs come equipped with a pop-up camera fo users to enjoy video calls on a large screen. Also Read - TCL ने लॉन्च किए तीन नए स्मार्टफोन, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 5जी फीचर

TCL uses quantum dot display technology and MEMC for these 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TVs. The tech offers an immersive viewing experience to users with rich & vibrant colours and 3D-like depth. MEMC, on the other hand, ensures that the device delivers precise, clear and stable picture quality without motion blur at 120HZ screen refresh rate. It also sports an external soundbar, designed by Onkyo, which supports Dolby Atmos for premium audio output and theatre-like sound. Also Read - TCL 10 series announced with HDR10 displays, quad rear camera setup and more

In January, the company had launched its TCL C8 4K UHD smart TVs in India. The brand kicked off 2020 with TCL C8 in two different display sizes, including 55-inch and 65-inch models. Both the 55-inch and 65-inch C8 smart TVs support a far-field voice recognition tech to allow customers control the TV using their voice. Also Read - TCL will not design, manufacture or sell BlackBerry smartphones from August 31

Talking about the pricing details of the TVs, the TCL C8 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, whereas the 65-inch TV will cost Rs 69,990. The TVs come with Onkyo speakers and they ship with Android 9 Pie. The TCL TVs also feature the company’s proprietary Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) tech, and offer support for Dolby Vision.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Both the 4K TVs also support MEMC and the company ‘s proprietary software algorithm. Apart from Dolby Vision support, the TCL C8 TVs in India comes with HDR10 support. Both the TCL C8 55-inch 4K AI TV and TCL C8 65-inch 4K AI TV are powered by dual-core processors, backed by dual-core GPUs.