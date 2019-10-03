comscore TCL announces price cut on three smart TVs in India as part of festive sale
TCL announces price cut on three smart TVs in India as part of festive sale

TCL is announcing price cut on its smart TVs in India as smart TV sales gain momentum in the country. The new TVs compete with models from Xiaomi, Motorola and Thomson.

  Published: October 3, 2019 6:49 PM IST
Xiaomi sold over 2.5 lakh units of Mi TV during the festive season sale on Flipkart and Amazon India. Its Chinese rival TCL has taken note and has announced a price cut on its range of smart TVs in India. The company has reduced the prices of three smart TV models in the country. The price cut is being offered as part of festive season sale and will be valid on both online as well as offline sales channel.

TCL announces price cut on smart TV models

The first smart TV model from TCL getting price cut is the 40S62FS featuring a 40-inch Full HD display. The smart TV was initially launched at Rs 17,990 and is now available for Rs 14,999. The TV has a 60Hz panel and uses a dual-core processor. It comes loaded with apps such as Netflix and YouTube. The smart TV from TCL offers 16W sound output, supports Dolby Atmos, three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

The second model getting discount in India is the TCL 43P65US and it is now available for Rs 20,990. This is among few smart TVs in the country to come with built-in Amazon Alexa support. There is 43-inch 4K UHD display with 60Hz refresh rate, support for HDR Pro and micro dimming technology. The TV produces 20W sound output and runs on Linux-based operating system. It includes two HDMI ports and one USB port for connectivity.

The third model in the smart TV lineup getting price cut is TCL 65P8. The smart TV is available for Rs 47,999 and it runs Android Pie TV edition. It comes with far-field technology for AI voice recognition and comes integrated with Netflix and YouTube. The TV also comes preloaded with apps such as Hotstar, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji and others. The TV offers narrow bezels and comes with Dolby Audio support.

  Published Date: October 3, 2019 6:49 PM IST

