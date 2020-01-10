comscore TCL C8 smart TV with 55-inch and 65-inch 4K UHD panel launched in India
TCL C8 smart TV with 55-inch and 65-inch 4K UHD panel launched in India: Price, features

The latest TCL C8 smart TV series comes in two different display sizes, including 55-inch and 65-inch. The 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, whereas the 65-inch TV will cost Rs 69,990.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 1:47 PM IST
TCL has launched new C8 smart TVs in India. The company recently launched its TCL P8 TV series with a 4K panel. Now, the brand has kicked off 2020 by launching a new smart TV lineup in India. The latest TCL C8 smart TV series comes in two different display sizes, including 55-inch and 65-inch. Here’s everything you need to know about these smart TVs.

Both the 55-inch and 65-inch TCL C8 smart TVs support a far-field voice recognition tech to allow customers control the TV using their voice. The TVs come with Onkyo speakers and they ship with Android 9 Pie. The TCL TVs also feature the company’s proprietary Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) tech, and offer support for Dolby Vision. The company claims that its new TCL C8 smart TVs provide 90 percent color space, coupled with vivid colors and natural shades.

Both the 4K TVs also support MEMC and the company ‘s proprietary software algorithm. Apart from Dolby Vision support, the TCL C8 TVs in India comes with HDR10 support. Both the TCL C8 55-inch 4K AI TV and TCL C8 65-inch 4K AI TV are powered by dual-core processors, backed by dual-core GPUs.

In terms of connectivity options, the TCL Android TVs have Wi-Fi 802.11ac, HDMI and USB ports, just like other TVs. Furthermore, the televisions have S/PDIF digital audio optical as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Talking about the pricing details of the TVs, the TCL C8 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, whereas the 65-inch TV will cost Rs 69,990. The availability and sale details of the phone are currently scarce.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 1:47 PM IST

