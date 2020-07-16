Smart TV maker TCL has just announced a sale that will last a little over two weeks. As part of the announcement, the company noted that this sale will celebrate the four year anniversary of the company. Interested buyers can look forward to discounts on a number of TCL Smart TVs as part of the anniversary celebration. TCL also noted that it will turn 39 this year across the globe. The announcement regarding this new sale comes just weeks after the company revealed its first “self-owned panel factory in Tirupathi”. Let’s check out the details regarding the smart TVs available during the TCL anniversary sale here. Also Read - TCL smart TV days: Amazon offering up to 50% discount and 18 months warranty on TVs

TCL announces its four-year anniversary sale; details

According to the information, the sale kick-starts today on July 16 to conclude on July 31, 2020. Taking a look at the details, TCL is offering discounts on three different models across its lineup. These devices include a 32-inch model, a 43-inch model, and a 50-inch model. The base model on sale is the TCL S6500 Series LED Smart TV with Android TV, an LED-panel, and Chromecast. Post the discount, buyers will get the Smart TV for just Rs. 12,490 along with all the usual Android apps, Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, and one USB port. Users can use the port to hook additional devices with the LED TV. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TVs and TCL smart TVs to get Reliance JioCinema app: All you need to know

The second device available on the sale is the 43-inch variant of the S6500 Series with FHD resolution. It features micro-dimming, HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, and 75W power consumption while running the TV. The discount pushes down the price to just Rs 21,990 during the sale. Also Read - TCL Smart TV Days on Amazon: Discounts, No Cost EMI offers and more

Last but not the least, the 50-inch TCL 4K Android LED TV with Ultra HD resolution is also on sale. The device comes with three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Chromecast, and Google Assistant. We also get an 18-month warranty with the product at the price of Rs 30,990.