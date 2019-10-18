comscore TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store
News

TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store

Smart TVs

The 85-inch TCL 85P8M TV is selling at Rs 1,99,990 in India. The smart TV provides various Google services, including Google Play Games, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 6:40 PM IST
TCL 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV

As Diwali is just around the corner, TCL has launched a special 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at its TCL store. The 85-inch TCL 85P8M TV is selling at Rs 1,99,990 in India. The smart TV provides various Google services, including Google Play Games, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube. TCL’s 4K television also comes integrated with Netflix and other apps. The Android TV comes with 4K UHD panel, and supports Dolby Audio as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2T2R, ethernet network, and more. The company will ship the 4K AI TV with Android 9 Pie OS.

Besides, TCL is offering discounts on its P8 TV series. The brand is also giving an extended warranty period of 3 years. The 43-inch TCL 43P8B TV costs Rs 24,990. The 50-inch 50P8E TCL TV is available for Rs 29,990, whereas the 55-inch 55P8 TV for Rs 31,990. There is also a 65-inch 65P8 TV, which is selling at Rs 49,990, whereas the 65-inch 65P8E TV model costs Rs 51,990.

The company claims that the TVs offer over 950,000+ hours of premium digital entertainment content in 25 languages and across 5 genres. You can access the “expansive gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with leaders like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, JioCinema, Eros Now, Zee5, Voot, AltBalaji, and more.”

OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores

Also Read

OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores

TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen said, “As the seasonal festive cheer spread across India, we are delighted to participate in the festive frenzy and spread the cheer by introducing exhilarating offers and discounts for our users. India as a market is of utmost importance to us and we are determined to leave no stone unturned in making the lives of our users smarter with innovative and easy-to-afford technology. We are affirmative that the users will make the best of our latest suite of discounts and have safe and happy festive celebrations!”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 18, 2019 6:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store
Smart TVs
TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store
Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300

News

Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300

OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

News

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

After Haryana, Airtel now shuts Punjab 3G network

Telecom

After Haryana, Airtel now shuts Punjab 3G network

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch

Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store

Smart TVs

TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store
OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series now available via Reliance Digital and Jio stores
Samsung Diwali Sale: A look at smartphone and smart TV deals

Deals

Samsung Diwali Sale: A look at smartphone and smart TV deals
Telefunken HD Ready LED TV and smart LED TV launched in India

Smart TVs

Telefunken HD Ready LED TV and smart LED TV launched in India
Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019

Smart TVs

Detel 75-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV launched at India Mobile Congress 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei ने लॉन्च किया Enjoy 10 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Google Pixel 2 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स को भी मिलेगा Google Stadia का सपोर्ट

इस फेस्टिव सीजन भारतीय PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स जीत सकते हैं Oppo स्मार्टफोन और कई रिवॉर्ड्स, जानें कैसे

पिछले नेटवर्कों की तुलना में कहीं अधिक सुरक्षित है 5G : हुवावे

सावधान! ब्लैकमेलिंग के लिए प्रति घंटे 30 हजार मेल भेज रहा मेलवेयर

News

Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300
News
Tata Sky set-top-box prices slashed by up to Rs 300
India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system

News

India aims to build world's biggest facial recognition system
Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

News

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release
Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch

News

Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch
Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched