TCL launches 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at TCL store

As Diwali is just around the corner, TCL has launched a special 85-inch P8M 4K AI TV exclusively at its TCL store. The 85-inch TCL 85P8M TV is selling at Rs 1,99,990 in India. The smart TV provides various Google services, including Google Play Games, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube. TCL’s 4K television also comes integrated with Netflix and other apps. The Android TV comes with 4K UHD panel, and supports Dolby Audio as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2T2R, ethernet network, and more. The company will ship the 4K AI TV with Android 9 Pie OS.

Besides, TCL is offering discounts on its P8 TV series. The brand is also giving an extended warranty period of 3 years. The 43-inch TCL 43P8B TV costs Rs 24,990. The 50-inch 50P8E TCL TV is available for Rs 29,990, whereas the 55-inch 55P8 TV for Rs 31,990. There is also a 65-inch 65P8 TV, which is selling at Rs 49,990, whereas the 65-inch 65P8E TV model costs Rs 51,990.

The company claims that the TVs offer over 950,000+ hours of premium digital entertainment content in 25 languages and across 5 genres. You can access the “expansive gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with leaders like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, JioCinema, Eros Now, Zee5, Voot, AltBalaji, and more.”

TCL India Country Manager, Mike Chen said, “As the seasonal festive cheer spread across India, we are delighted to participate in the festive frenzy and spread the cheer by introducing exhilarating offers and discounts for our users. India as a market is of utmost importance to us and we are determined to leave no stone unturned in making the lives of our users smarter with innovative and easy-to-afford technology. We are affirmative that the users will make the best of our latest suite of discounts and have safe and happy festive celebrations!”