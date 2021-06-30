TCL launches India's first Mini LED TV: check top features. price in India

Television and consumer electronics brand TCL has launched its C-series of 4K QLED smart televisions in India. The new series includes the country’s first Mini LED TV, the Mini LED QLED4K C825, QLED 4K C728 and the QLED 4K C725. Key features of these TVs include 120Hz MEMC, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, Game Master, Hands-free voice control 2.0, TCL Smart UI, among other features. Also Read - Android 12 beta 2 rolling out: New privacy features, tweaked design and more

The Mini LED QLED TVs are available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants priced at Rs 1,14,990 and Rs 1,49,990, respectively. The QLED 4K C728 is available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants, priced at Rs 79,990, 1,02,990 and Rs 1,59,990, respectively. The QLED 4K C725 will be available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen variants priced at Rs 64,990, Rs 72,990 and Rs 99,999, respectively. All of the TVs will be sold exclusively sold in TCL Stores in India.

Mini LED TVs work similar to LED TVs, it's just that the LEDs used are much smaller in size. Due to this, OEMs are able to pack more LEDs into the screen. TCL states that this TV adopts a straight down backlight mode that significantly reduces the grain size of the traditional LED. Thousands of light control units are used to increase the number of backlight sources, which is combined with Full Array Local Dimming Technology to offer more contrast, accurate colour, darker blacks and whiter whites.

Mini LED QLED 4K C825 comes with support for Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision IQ. The TV’s screen panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, with the company’s proprietary software algorithm. It comes with HDMI 2.1 port, which supports Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X. The TV also comes with a magnetic magic camera (1080p) for video calls powered by Google Duo and Zoom Meet. As for the audio, the TV comes with support for IMAX Enhanced certified 2.1 channel ONKYO Soundbar with Dolby Atmos.

TCL QLED 4K C725 comes with supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also supports MEMC and has an HDMI 2.1 port. It also comes with an integrated ONKYO-certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos.

The TCL QLED 4K TV C728 is aimed at gamers and specifically comes with the company’s own Game Master support. Apart from that, it features a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), HDMI eARC, and the company’s proprietary software algorithm for an improved gaming experience. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, 120Hz MEMC and hands-free voice control.