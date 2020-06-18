comscore TCL QLED TV launch in India at 12.30PM: Watch livestream | BGR India
TCL QLED TV launch in India at 12.30PM: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

With its 65-inch 4K QLED TV, TCL will compete with Samsung and OnePlus TV in the premium smart TV market.

  Published: June 18, 2020 8:32 AM IST
TCL QLED TV

TCL is set to launch its QLED TV lineup in India today. The company has scheduled a virtual launch event at 12.30PM IST where it will announce a new premium TV offering for the Indian consumers. Ahead of the launch today, TCL has confirmed that the QLED TV will be available for purchase via Reliance Digital. We are expecting the TV to go on sale via various e-commerce platforms as well. Further, the company confirmed that Reliance Digital will offer pre-booking and other benefits. Also Read - TCL QLED TV launch set for June 18; will be available for pre-booking via Reliance Digital

TCL QLED TV Launch: What to expect

The digital launch of TCL 4K QLED TV is scheduled for 12.30PM IST. The launch will be streamed live on TCL’s website but you can also watch the event live on YouTube. We have also embedded the video link below for your convenience. TCL has also confirmed that those pre-registered for the device will “win exciting prizes and exclusive early bird offers”. The company has also listed a 65-inch QLED TV on its website, which could be the model launching today in India. Also Read - TCL QLED TV set to launch in India on June 18; will compete with Samsung and OnePlus

The company had recently launched its flagship 4K Android TV in India in the price range of Rs 39,990 and Rs 99,990. With the new QLED TV, TCL is not jumping to 8K but instead it will switch in technology. The QLED TV will feature a metal frame measuring 8.9mm at its thinnest edge. It will sport an edgeless display technology in order to integrate with your home decor. The 65-inch QLED panel will support HDR, local dimming technology and MEMC. Also Read - TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

Also Read

Realme plans 55-inch Realme TV after selling 15,000 units in less than 10 minutes during first sale

For audio, the QLED TV will use Harman Kardon speakers with two 10W speakers and two 5W speakers. There is also support for Dolby Audio for 5.1 surround sound experience. It runs Android TV with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant. There is also a Play Store for getting access to over 5,000 applications. With its QLED TV, TCL will compete against OnePlus and Samsung in the premium end of the segment.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 18, 2020 8:32 AM IST

