TCL QLED TV pre-booking to start soon on Reliance Digital

TCL has announced that it will launch a new QLED TV in India on June 18. The company has scheduled a virtual launch event for 12:30PM IST later this week where it will unveil the new TV. Ahead of this launch, TCL has officially confirmed that the TV will be available for purchase via Reliance Digital. The company has also revealed that this partnership will result in pre-booking offers and benefits for its customers. Also Read - TCL QLED TV set to launch in India on June 18; will compete with Samsung and OnePlus

TCL QLED TV Launch: Pre-booking offers

As part of this announcement, TCL claims that there will be pre-booking offers and benefits worth Rs 10,989. This will be revealed at the launch of the TCL QLED Series. It is not clear how TCL plans to distribute this offer. However, the company has confirmed to share the details during the launch on June 18. Earlier, TCL had announced that there will be early bird offers for those who pre-book the television. Now, it has announced more offers in partnership with Reliance Digital. Also Read - TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

We are expecting TCL to launch new TVs under its 4K QLED series with cutting-edge features. As the name reveals, these TVs will feature Quantum Dot Display instead of OLED. The 4K QLED Display will support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for superior viewing experience. There is also mention of full screen design with metallic edges. With its QLED range, TCL is expected to compete with Samsung and OnePlus in the premium TV segment. TCL had launched its flagship 4K Android TV in India this month in the price range of Rs 39,990 and Rs 99,990. Also Read - TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series coming to India next month

“At TCL, we strive to keep technology, innovation and affordability at the forefront of our offerings. The latest flagship model, TCL P715, offers all three elements. We hope to touch and entertain more customers with our premium range of smart TVs without hurting their wallets. We will continue to roll out more such devices and increase our footprint across India in the times to come,” TCL spokesperson said at the launch of its 4K TV.