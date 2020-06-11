comscore TCL QLED TV set to launch in India on June 18 | BGR India
TCL QLED TV set to launch in India on June 18; will compete with Samsung and OnePlus

TCL is expected to compete against Samsung and OnePlus in the premium smart TV segment with QLED TV range.

  Updated: June 11, 2020 9:53 AM IST
TCL is set to launch a QLED TV in India on June 18. The company has scheduled a virtual launch event for 12:30PM IST next week. The official TCL India Twitter account shared details about the launch announcement yesterday. There is also a pre-registration page included in the tweet. The dedicated pre-registration page reveals that we are looking at the launch of a QLED TV from the company. With its QLED range, TCL is expected to compete with Samsung and OnePlus in the premium TV segment. Also Read - TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

TCL QLED TV Launch on June 18: What to expect

Like every other launch event in the country, TCL will also have an online-only event. TCL says the event will start at 12.30PM IST and those who pre-registered will win prizes. It is also promising exclusive early bird offers to those who pre-register. TCL had launched its latest flagship 4K Android TV in India last week. The TV comes equipped with far field voice recognition and is priced between Rs 39,990 and Rs 99,990. Also Read - TCL 8K and 4K QLED AI Android TV series coming to India next month

“At TCL, we strive to keep technology, innovation and affordability at the forefront of our offerings. The latest flagship model, TCL P715, offers all three elements. We hope to touch and entertain more customers with our premium range of smart TVs without hurting their wallets. We will continue to roll out more such devices and increase our footprint across India in the times to come,” TCL spokesperson said at the launch of its 4K TV. Also Read - TCL 10 series announced with HDR10 displays, quad rear camera setup and more

Upcoming OnePlus TV to be priced under Rs 19,999; Here is everything we know

Also Read

Upcoming OnePlus TV to be priced under Rs 19,999; Here is everything we know

With the TCL QLED TV lineup, the Chinese manufacturer is venturing into a more premium segment. It is expected to compete with Sony, Samsung, OnePlus and LG in this category. The new QLED TV from TCL is likely to run Android and will offer support for a wide array of applications. One of the key things to watch would be how TCL handles the panel degradation that happens with QLED panels. OnePlus has struggled with issues on its first smart TV lineup. TCL would want to avoid such a scenario.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 11, 2020 9:52 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 11, 2020 9:53 AM IST

