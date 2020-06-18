comscore TCL QLED TV with 8K and 4K resolution launched | BGR India
TCL QLED TV with 8K and 4K resolution launched in India; specifications, features, price

It looks like TCL wants to compete with the top rivals in the market including Samsung, Sony, LG, OnePlus, and more. Let’s check out the specifications, pricing, and more regarding the latest TCL QLED TV lineup here.

  Published: June 18, 2020 2:53 PM IST
Consumer electronics giant TCL has just announced its latest QLED TV series in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the company has finally launched its 8K and 4K resolution Smart TV lineup in India. The company shared the details regarding the product lineup in a launch live stream on its social media accounts. In addition, it also shared information about some launch offers to attract more buyers. Inspecting the 8K and 4K lineup, it looks like TCL wants to compete with the top rivals in the market. These likely include Samsung, Sony, LG, OnePlus, and more. Let’s check out the specifications, pricing, and more regarding the latest TCL QLED TV lineup here. Also Read - TCL QLED TV launch in India at 12.30PM: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

According to the information available, the company has finally launched its 75-inch 8K QLED Android TV with IMAX Enhanced. The company is calling this as the TCL 75X915 and it also features a pop-up camera, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. It also claims that this product is the “first 8K QLED of its kind in India.” The company also claims that the product can upscale non-8K content to 8K It will also come with a dedicated Onkyo soundbar along with support for DTS support. Talking about the pricing, considering 8K and QLED panel technology, the company has priced the TV at Rs 2,99,990. Also Read - TCL QLED TV launch set for June 18; will be available for pre-booking via Reliance Digital

Moving to the 4K lineup, the company launched two Smart TV models in the market. These 4K QLED Smart TV models include the C815 and the C715. As per the information available, these products will come with Quantum Dot Display technology. The Quantum Dots technology allows these smart TVs to offer 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, better contrast, and color reproduction. In addition, it also ensures that the display panel comes with a “longer lifespan”. All three products will feature a new Hands-Freevoice control feature. Also Read - TCL QLED TV set to launch in India on June 18; will compete with Samsung and OnePlus

The C815 4K QLED Smart TV will come with a built-in subwoofer, HDR 10+, 120Hz MEMC for “smoother motion” and Onkyo integrated soundbar. TCL noted that this device will be available in three sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The 55-inch is priced at Rs 69,990, 65-inch at Rs 99,990, and 75-inch at Rs 1,49,990. Moving to C715, we get the 4K QLED Smart TV in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The company has priced the 50-inch at Rs 45,990, 55-inch at Rs 55,990, and 65-inch at Rs 79,990.

TCL India General Manager Mike Chen issued a statement at the announcement of the new lineup. Chen added, “At TCL, we strive to redefine the TV viewing experience via pioneering technologies. With these latest additions, perhaps, a new benchmark will be established within the segment.” In addition, Ashim Mathur, the Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets at Dolby Laboratories also shared a statement.

Mathur added, “Dolby and TCL share a long history working together to bring best in class experiences to consumers. TCL was one of the first to bring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experiences to consumers.” Talking about the offers, the company has teamed up with Amazon to offer the usual bank-related discounts, and exchange offers. In addition, TCL also teamed up with Reliance to offer the 4K and 8K lineup at Reliance Digital Stores.

  Published Date: June 18, 2020 2:53 PM IST

