comscore TCL launches Mini LED TV and QLED TV series in India
  • Home
  • Smart TVs
  • Tcls New Mini Led 4k Tv Is For Premium Users Prices Start At Rs 119990
News

TCL's new Mini LED 4K TV is for premium users, prices start at Rs 1,19,990

Smart TVs

TCL, at its Mini LED 4K TV launch event, also announced two more TV lineups in India. There is a TCL QLED 4K TV range and a 4K HDR TV range.

tcltv

TCL has launched its Mini LED 4K TV series in India.

TCL, one of the leading TV brands in the world, is expanding its product lineups in India with the launch of its MicroLED televisions, which will take on the likes of Samsung Neo QLED TVs. MicroLED technology is considered the most viable solution to making an OLED-like experience available without paying the premium. But that does not imply MicroLED TVs are not premium — or inexpensive. TCL’s 2022 range of MicroLED 4K Google TVs starts at Rs 1,19,990. Also Read - TCL launches India's first Mini LED TV: check top features. price in India

The new TCL Mini LED 4K Google TV brings high-end features to a large screen that comes in three sizes, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. Features such as 144Hz VRR, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Google TV, Dolby Atmos, and Onkyo sound system are attractive but TCL has competition in India. Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs are among the best-selling high-end TVs in India, but TCL, a Chinese brand, is not worried. Also Read - TCL QLED TV with 8K and 4K resolution launched in India; specifications, features, price

“Since its inception, TCL has strived to offer world-class technology that users genuinely appreciate and want to buy. The idea is to make the TV screens larger and provide an experience larger than life. The latest additions in TCL’s award-winning portfolio are the epitome of smart, innovative, and sophisticated TV models. We are looking forward to making revolutionary advancements in the TV industry and hope to add more consumers to our bandwagon,” said Vijaye Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India. Also Read - TCL QLED TV launch in India at 12.30PM: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

TCL also announced two more TV lineups in India. There is a TCL QLED 4K TV range that comprises televisions in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. The QLED TVs run Google TV, support 120Hz DLG for better picture clarity, have always-on microphones for “Ok Google” commands, and feature MEMC for smooth motion transitions. The QLED 4K TV range starts at Rs 44,990.

The last lineup is for the masses. It is the regular LED technology that powers the new TCL 4K HDR TV. It comes in four sizes; 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The highlighted features of the TCL P735 are MEMC, Google TV, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

tcl tv, tcl mini led tv, tcl tv price in india

TCL’s Video Call Camera will be available for free if you prebook a TV.

TCL 2022 TV lineup price list

TCL Mini LED 4K TV (C835)
55-inch – Rs 1,19,990
65-inch – Rs 1,59,990
75-inch – Rs 2,29,900

The Mini LED 4K TV will be available on Croma, Amazon, and Reliance Digital

TCL QLED 4K TV (C635)
43-inch – Rs 44,990
50-inch – Rs 54,990
55-inch – Rs 64,990
65-inch – Rs 85,990
75-inch – Rs 1,49,990

The QLED 4K TVs will go on sale via Croma, Amazon, and Reliance Digital

TCL 4K HDR TV (P735)
43-inch – Rs 35,990
50-inch – Rs 41,990
55-inch – Rs 49,990
65-inch – Rs 69,990

The 4K HDR TV lineup will sell on Croma and Reliance Digital

TCL has some offers on the entire 2022 lineup to sweeten your purchase. There will be up to Rs 10,000 cashback on purchases made using an SBI card. If you prebook any of the TVs, you will be eligible for a free TCL Soundbar 2.0, worth Rs 10,990, and a free TCL Video Call Camera, worth Rs 2,999.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 4:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp is working on a ban appeal feature for iOS and Android users
Apps
WhatsApp is working on a ban appeal feature for iOS and Android users
Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh

automobile

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh

Millions of Android devices affected by new security flaw that hides in pre-installed apps

News

Millions of Android devices affected by new security flaw that hides in pre-installed apps

Assam floods: Google introduces crisis response efforts, fundraising to help impacted communities

News

Assam floods: Google introduces crisis response efforts, fundraising to help impacted communities

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: An ideal combination of power and looks

Reviews

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: An ideal combination of power and looks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

TCL launches Mini LED TV and QLED TV series in India

HTC Desire 22 Pro arrives as the Metaverse Phone

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Top 5 affordable automatic cars in India under Rs 8 lakh

Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Tata Punch: Top 5 affordable automatic cars in India under Rs 8 lakh

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh

Crypto scams running rampant! FOMO could make you a victim of these scams

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

Features

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999