TCL launches Mini LED TV and QLED TV series in India

TCL, one of the leading TV brands in the world, is expanding its product lineups in India with the launch of its MicroLED televisions, which will take on the likes of Samsung Neo QLED TVs. MicroLED technology is considered the most viable solution to making an OLED-like experience available without paying the premium. But that does not imply MicroLED TVs are not premium — or inexpensive. TCL’s 2022 range of MicroLED 4K Google TVs starts at Rs 1,19,990. Also Read - TCL launches India's first Mini LED TV: check top features. price in India

The new TCL Mini LED 4K Google TV brings high-end features to a large screen that comes in three sizes, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. Features such as 144Hz VRR, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, Google TV, Dolby Atmos, and Onkyo sound system are attractive but TCL has competition in India. Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs are among the best-selling high-end TVs in India, but TCL, a Chinese brand, is not worried. Also Read - TCL QLED TV with 8K and 4K resolution launched in India; specifications, features, price

“Since its inception, TCL has strived to offer world-class technology that users genuinely appreciate and want to buy. The idea is to make the TV screens larger and provide an experience larger than life. The latest additions in TCL’s award-winning portfolio are the epitome of smart, innovative, and sophisticated TV models. We are looking forward to making revolutionary advancements in the TV industry and hope to add more consumers to our bandwagon,” said Vijaye Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India. Also Read - TCL QLED TV launch in India at 12.30PM: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

TCL also announced two more TV lineups in India. There is a TCL QLED 4K TV range that comprises televisions in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes. The QLED TVs run Google TV, support 120Hz DLG for better picture clarity, have always-on microphones for “Ok Google” commands, and feature MEMC for smooth motion transitions. The QLED 4K TV range starts at Rs 44,990.

The last lineup is for the masses. It is the regular LED technology that powers the new TCL 4K HDR TV. It comes in four sizes; 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The highlighted features of the TCL P735 are MEMC, Google TV, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

TCL 2022 TV lineup price list

TCL Mini LED 4K TV (C835)

55-inch – Rs 1,19,990

65-inch – Rs 1,59,990

75-inch – Rs 2,29,900

The Mini LED 4K TV will be available on Croma, Amazon, and Reliance Digital

TCL QLED 4K TV (C635)

43-inch – Rs 44,990

50-inch – Rs 54,990

55-inch – Rs 64,990

65-inch – Rs 85,990

75-inch – Rs 1,49,990

The QLED 4K TVs will go on sale via Croma, Amazon, and Reliance Digital

TCL 4K HDR TV (P735)

43-inch – Rs 35,990

50-inch – Rs 41,990

55-inch – Rs 49,990

65-inch – Rs 69,990

The 4K HDR TV lineup will sell on Croma and Reliance Digital

TCL has some offers on the entire 2022 lineup to sweeten your purchase. There will be up to Rs 10,000 cashback on purchases made using an SBI card. If you prebook any of the TVs, you will be eligible for a free TCL Soundbar 2.0, worth Rs 10,990, and a free TCL Video Call Camera, worth Rs 2,999.