Telefunken 40-inch Full HD Smart TV launched in India

Telefunken 40-inch Full HD Smart TV launched as heat, humidity resistant TV in India: Price, Features, Availability

Telefunken claims that its new 40-inch Full HD Smart TV is heat and humidity resistant. It is said to be designed specially to match India's ever-changing weather conditions.

  • Updated: December 9, 2019 5:28 PM IST
Telefunken 'TFK40S’ 102cm Full HD Smart TV

Telefunken has launched a new 40-inch smart TV in India. One of the oldest German consumer electronics brand is calling it as first tailored for the Indian market. The new FHD Smart TV ‘TFK40S’ is said to have been designed for the Indian conditions. The new LED TV from Telefunken comes with Full HD resolution display. Powered by a quad-core processor, the TV enters a market crowded by the likes of Xiaomi, Thomson and others.

Telefunken FHD Smart TV ‘TFK40S’: Price in India, Features

Telefunken calls the FHD Smart TV ‘TFK40S’ as the one tailored for Indian weather conditions. It claims the smart TV is exclusively designed to match the ever-changing weather conditions in the country. The TV is said to be heat resistant and tested up to 45-degree Celsius continuously for 240 hours. It is also claimed to be humidity resistant and is tested up to 90 percent relative humidity. The TV is also voltage fluctuation resistant and tested up to +/- 20 percent of normal voltage levels. “The TV is engineered to reduce the entry of dust particles with 30% smaller ventilation slots placed at an optimal position on the back of the TV,” the company said.

Watch: Top 5 smart TVs with 40-inch screen

Like Shinco, the Telefunken FHD Smart TV ‘TFK40S’ also comes with Full HD Quantum Luminit Technology. The 40-inch smart TV also offers Cricket Picture Mode. The TV also packs two 10W speakers for a sound output equivalent to 20W and five different surround sound modes. The smart TV runs Android 8.0 version and comes equipped with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The smart TV also runs a custom interface called the STREAMWALL with access to over 17,00,000 hours of content.

The smart TV also comes with range of apps such as Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Voot, AltBalaji, Jio Cinema among others. The customers get a free subscription of Movie Box that gives access to more than 7,000 free movies in both Indian and foreign languages. The service also includes access to live news without any subscription. However, Netflix is missing from the list of supported OTT platforms. The TV can be wall-mounted or placed on a table. It is available for Rs 16,999 via Amazon India.

