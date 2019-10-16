comscore Telefunken HD Ready LED TV and smart LED TV launched in India
Telefunken HD Ready LED TV and smart LED TV launched in India

The 32-inch TFK32S- HD Ready Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 7,999 in the country. There is also a 32-inch TFK32N HD Ready LED TV, which will cost Rs 9,999.

Telefunken has launched new Android TVs in India. The 32-inch TFK32S- HD Ready Smart LED TV is priced at Rs 7,999 in the country. There is also a 32-inch TFK32N HD Ready LED TV, which will cost Rs 9,999. The 32-inch Smart TV comes with Custom Designed UI StreamWall. Both the TVs from the company are available for purchase via Amazon.in. As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the TFK32S smart TV is available for Rs 8,999, while the TFK32N LED TV is currently selling at Rs 6,999.

The 32-inch TFK32S smart TV comes equipped with apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Alt Balaji, The Quint, and HomeVeda. The company claims that you get access to 17,00,000+ hours of content and unlimited News channels without any subscription. Paired with free Subscription to Movie Box, access 7000+ free movies in multiple Indian and foreign languages across varied genres.

Both the televisions, come with a 178-degree wide viewing angle along with A+ Grade Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology. The TVs offer Wide Colour Gamut with 90 percent NTSC. The Telefunken TVs also feature a 20W built-in soundbar along with five Sound modes. Connectivity options of the smart and non-smart TV include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and one optical output. The company says both the “TVs are specially tested for Indian Conditions and stands protected against Superior Heat & Humidity as well as Dust.” The TVs also come with a one-year brand warranty.

Garima Gupta, Category Leader – Televisions, Amazon India said, “We are excited to partner with Telefunken and launch their new televisions on Amazon.in. With this partnership, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the televisions category providing customers with a vast selection, great value, fast & reliable delivery with easy exchange and installation this festive season.”

