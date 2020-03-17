comscore Telefunken launches smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 17,990
Telefunken launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 17,990

The latest 39-inch TFK39HDS TV is priced at Rs 17,990, whereas the 43-inch TFK43QFS TV will cost Rs 20,990.

  Published: March 17, 2020 4:29 PM IST
Telefunken has launched a new HD and FHD Smart TVs in India. The latest 39-inch TFK39HDS TV is priced at Rs 17,990, whereas the 43-inch TFK43QFS TV will cost Rs 20,990. Both the televisions can be purchased via leading offline stores, and the company is also giving with a one year warranty on the TV. The brand has also confirmed that it will soon launch AI-enabled TVs as well.

As for the latest smart TVs, they are powered by a quad-core processor. The televisions ship with Android 8.0 OS out of the box. The company is offering the Android TVs with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage option. They offer support for Quantum Luminit technology with A+ Grade panel. The 39-inch TV supports HD resolution and the 43-inch model supports FHD.

Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and one optical output. One will also witness Cricket as well as Cinema mode. Further, the TV allows users to use their smartphone as an air mouse or mirror their smartphone screens with Eshare. The Smart TVs also come with inbuilt box speakers along with features like Picture Enhancement, Noise Reduction and more.

The company claims that its ‘Streamwall UI’ comes bundled with over 17,00,000+ hours of content in up to 16 different genres and languages. The tekevision comes preinstalled with Hotstar, Zee5, and other apps. The Aptoide TV Store supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube.

Besides, Samsung recently launched new smart TVs in India at a budget price. The company is calling its latest televisions as #funbelievable TV series. The brand is offering both non-smart and smart TVs. The price of the #funbelievable TV series starts from Rs 12,990. You can get the non-smart TV only in a 32-inch size, but the smart TVs are available in both 32-inch and 42-inch models.

  Published Date: March 17, 2020 4:29 PM IST

