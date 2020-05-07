comscore Telefunken TV sales resume on Amazon India | BGR India
News

Telefunken TV sales resume on Amazon India for Green and Orange zones

Smart TVs

Telefunken TV brand has started taking orders of HD Non-Smart,HD Smart, Full HD Smart and 4k Smart TVs.

  Published: May 7, 2020 4:32 PM IST
Telefunken smart TV

Telefunken, German Consumer Durables Brand (Brand Licensee Partner of Videotex Group), has resumed the sales of its TV range through e-commerce platform Amazon India. The brand has started taking orders of HD Non-Smart,HD Smart, Full HD Smart and 4k Smart TVs. As noted in a press statement, the company will deliver these products in the identified green and orange zones as per the government guidelines. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box India launch teased for May 8 alongside Mi 10 5G and true wireless earbuds

Currently, the orange and green zone accounts for only 20 percent of the TV market with major target markets untapped in the red zone. Considering that, the Industry shall not see a sudden spike. As seen on Amazon India, Telefunken television ranges from both Smart and Non-Smart TVs. The company says it will make available TVs from 32 inches to 65 inches and will also offer no cost EMI options depending upon the models and customer eligibility. Also Read - LG ने पेश किया दुनिया का बड़ा OLED TV, 88इंच पैनल के साथ है 8K डिस्प्ले

“Indeed this step is a big relief to several companies in the Consumer Electronics space. The recovery of the offline business shall take some time, meanwhile Online operating in Green and Orange Zone, can help the Industry to start operations in some cities. We shall follow mandatory norms, social distancing, complete sanitization & hygiene while delivering and installing the products,” said Arjun Bajaj – Director Videotex Group. Also Read - d2h की कटौती के बाद भी भारत में Airtel Digital TV के सेट-टॉप बॉक्स सबसे सस्ते

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

“We already have stock ready for a Month in our warehouse, however our key focus for us right now is to ensure undisrupted supply chain, as we gear up for a ‘back-to-business’. Parallel we are preparing our service centres for the back end and, would be following the mandatory guidelines like social distancing and safety measures for smooth operation” he further added.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 7, 2020 4:32 PM IST

