Thomson has launched new "Make in India" certified Android TV, which is tested and developed in India in partnership with Google. The new Thomson TVs come with a starting price of TVs comes with Rs 10,999, and will be available from August 6 via Flipkart. The company has unveiled Thomson Path 9A, Path 9R series, and Oath Pro TVs.

The high-end 75-inch Thomson Oath Pro TV is priced at Rs 99,999, whereas the low-end 32-inch Path 9A TV will cost Rs 10,999. The 43-inch Thomson Path 9R 4k TV is priced at Rs 21,999, whereas the 32-inch 9A 3Bazel less is priced at Rs 11,499. There is also 50-inch Thomson 9R 4K Path TV, which will be sold for Rs 25,999. The 40-inch 9A FHD Path TV is priced at Rs 16,499 and the 55-inch 9R 4k Patch can be bought for Rs 29,999. The 43-inch Thomson 9A FHD Path TV will be on sale with a price label of Rs 19,999. The 50-inch Oath Pro model can be purchased for Rs 28,999.

Thomson Path 9A, Path 9R TVs: Features

The smart Android TVs come with Android 9, IPS A+ panel, and multiple connectivity options. The Thomson Path TV series are compatible with different HDR formats, including HDR10. The TVs ship with a quad-core Amlogic processor, paired with Mali quad-core GPU, and a clock speed of 1GHz.

The company is claiming that the smart TVs offer 5000+ Smart tv apps and games. The TVs have a wide viewing angle, and the remote features dedicated hotkeys for Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The remote is equipped with Google Assistant too. In terms of connectivity, the television supports multiple ports including USB, HDMI, and Bluetooth. You can even utilize the Chromecast (Android) or Airplay (iOS) app.

Thomson Oath Pro TVs: Features

The Thomson Oath Pro series comes with Android 9, Dolby Vision, 4k HDR 10, Dolby Digital Plus with DTS TruSurround. It offers support for USB, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0. The TVs boast of 5000+ apps and games. The new Android TV series feature MEMC technology as well, which should help minimize lag and provides fluid motion during fast-moving scenes.

The newly launched Thomson TV ship with a 10-bit display with a 60Hz refresh rate. They offer 30W sound output with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound. The remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play Store. It supports Google Assistant, USB 3.0, HDMI ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0.