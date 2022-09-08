comscore Thomson launches new QLED smart TVs in India: Check details
Thomson launches new QLED smart TVs with Google TV in India: Check price, specs

This newly launched smart TV series starts at Rs 33,999 and it goes all the up to Rs 59,999. This smart TV series will be available in India via Flipkart.

Thomson today launched a new series of QLED smart TVs in India. This newly launched smart TV series has been manufactured in India and it includes three models — one with a 50-inch display, one with a 55-inch display and the top model with a 65-inch display. All the three models feature support for Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS True surround sound among others. Also Read - Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Thomson QLED smart TV series pricing and availability

The 50-inch model of the newly announced QLED smart TV series costs Rs 33,999, while the 50-inch model costs 40,999 and 65-inch model costs Rs 59,999. Thomson said that these newly launched smart TVs will be available on Flipkart during its upcoming Big Billion Days as a ‘Big Billion Days Special’ offering. Flipkart is yet to announce the exact dates for its annual sale yet. Also Read - Google TV is finally bringing personalised profiles for users

Thomson QLED smart TV series features

Coming to the features, all the models in Thomson’s newly launched smart TV series come with a 4L QLED display with support for HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmost and Dolby Digital Plus. While the 50 and 55-inch models offer a peak brightness of 550 nits, the 65-inch model offers a peak brightness of 600 nits. Also Read - Android TV 13 will bring full-fledged picture-in-picture mode

On the audio front, all the models in the series include two stereo speakers with a total output of 40W and support for DTS TruSurround sound. They are powered by MediaTek MT9062 processor that is coupled with Mali-G52 GPU and coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. They are based on Google’s Google TV platform.

On the connectivity front, these smart TVs have Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, in-built Chromeast, Airplay support, three HDMI ports and two USB ports and they come with a voice enabled remote with support for google assistant. These smart TVs also offer support for more than 10,000 apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, and Sony LIV among others.

In addition to these features, these newly launched smart TVs feature support for multiple adult and child user profiles, ability to save movies and TV series to profiles from smartphone, support for smart home controls including lights and cameras, support for child profiles with content restrictions and they offer personalised recommendations for each profile.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 8:02 PM IST
