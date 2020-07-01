Smart TV market is gearing up for a big fight in India. Xiaomi’s leadership is soon to be challenged by OnePlus with its more affordable televisions set for launch tomorrow. However, Thomson is trying to join this party with the launch of its 4K premium bezel-less TVs. Thomson Oath Pro series is the next major smart TV lineup from the company in India. The televisions are also the first from the company where the Android software is made in India. The company received a license from Google earlier. Also Read - Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990: Check features

Thomson Oath Pro Series: Key features and Price

Thomson Oath Pro series will be available in three different screen sizes in India. There is a 43-inch model priced at Rs 24,999 followed by a 55-inch and 65-inch model as well. Thomson tells BGR India that the 55-inch model will be available for Rs 32,999 while the 65-inch model will retail for Rs 52,999. All the three models will be available from July 5, 2020 on Flipkart. The company is certain about Oath Pro series being a big competitor to OnePlus' new TV lineup.

The big selling point of Thomson Oath Pro series is the bezel-less design. This is the first smart TV from the company where bezels have been trimmed to a bare minimum. There is a chin but it is not noticeable. Although, we would have liked black instead of gold accent. It has two legs, which seem to be for a tabletop mounting but this would look better with a wall mount. It runs certified Android TV experience and comes with access to more than 5,000 applications. Thomson claims there are over 5,00,000 movies to access on the smart television.

There are, of course, applications including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime to name a few. Since it is an Android TV, it offers a built-in Chromecast to stream content from other devices to your television. The smart TV also comes with built-in Google Assistant and there is a voice-controlled smart remote to go with it. Thomson Oath Pro series is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and includes a MEMC chip for a smooth transition.

Thomson is also making sure that consumers know that the Oath Pro series is made in India. The company makes the televisions in partnership with Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. and is aligning with government initiative. The Oath Pro series also includes a 30W bottom firing speaker. They are tuned with Dolby Atmos for a complete viewing experience. “In a short span of 2 years we are delighted to have captured 5 percent of the smart tv market space, with our entry into the premium TV segment now,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India.