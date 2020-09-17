Toshiba new 4K Smart TVs, HD and full-HD range launched in India

Toshiba has launched seven new televisions in India including premium 4K TVs, HD ready and full-HD products. The Japanese company’s new range of TVs start from Rs 12,990 and go up to Rs 66,990 for the 65-inch Premium UHD U79 series model. As an introductory offer, Toshiba will be offering a 4-year panel warranty on its entire range of 4K televisions for the first 4 days of the launch (September 18 to 21) on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and TataCliQ. Also Read - OnePlus TV Q1 series now also available on Flipkart, instant discount up to Rs 8,000 for limited period

“Our televisions provide not only an immersive viewing and audio experience with the powerful combination of Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos but they also include features like Full Array Local Dimming, VIDAA OS and a Premium Design that bring a complete cinematic experience at your home,” said Rishi Tandon, COO, Toshiba Televisions India. Also Read - Poco X3 India launch confirmed for September 22: Check expected price, variants and features

Price, features, availability

The most affordable 32-inch HD ready television in the new Toshiba TV range has been priced at Rs 12,990. The 43-inch model with full-HD panel costs Rs 22,490. Both of these televisions feature ADS panels and Vidaa OS for a smart TVconnectivity. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Rs 1,000 instant discount offer on Amazon India: Check details

Coming to the 4K range, Tohsiba has launched five smart TVS. The 43-inch 4K model 43U5050 comes at Rs 27,990). The 50-inch model and the 55-inch model in the same series cost Rs 32,990 and Rs 36,990, respectively. The highlight of this series include 4K Ultra Slim Bezel-less design, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, VIDAA OS and Alexa built-in.

The more premium series U7980 features two big screen 4K TVs with MEMC technology. The 55-inch model has been priced at Rs 46,990. The 65-inch will cost you Rs 66,990. These come with 4K Ultra Slim Bezel-less design, Full Array Local Dimming, Wide Colour Gamut, MEMC, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, VIDAA OS and Alexa built-in.

All of these are set to go on sale starting September 18. Consumers will be able to buy these across various online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and TataCliq.