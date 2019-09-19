comscore TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty
  • Home
  • News
  • TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty
News

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

News

The prices of TVs will dip by 3-4 percent as the government has scrapped import duty on open cell LED TV panel. The TV manufacturers and trade bodies said the move would boost sales of TVs in the festive season.

  • Updated: September 19, 2019 3:36 PM IST
marq-by-flipkart-smart-android-tv-43-inch-review-bgr-7

(Representational image)

The prices of TVs will dip by 3-4 percent as the government has scrapped import duty on open cell LED TV panel. The TV manufacturers and trade bodies said the move would boost sales of TVs in the festive season. Additionally, the move will also allow the companies to push sales for bigger TV sets. The TV players have also announced to pass the benefits to the consumers.

“This change in duty structure will also make imports competitive since zero duty from ASEAN under FTA was in competition with the general duty of 5 percent,” Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a statement.

“Since open cells form a major share of the total manufacturing cost of TVs, the move will allow us to pass the benefits to the end consumer which would be about 3-4 percent reduction in price thus providing the necessary thrust to the market,” said Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on September 29: Offers on phones, TVs, laptops and more

Also Read

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on September 29: Offers on phones, TVs, laptops and more

“Reform will lead to the arrest of the grey market and push to organized manufacturing,” Mohindroo said. Furthermore, the Finance Ministry has also waived custom duty on a few things. These include import of chip on film, Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) and Cell (glass board/ substrate), which are leveraged to manufacture open cell TV panels.

“We had been eagerly waiting for this as the earlier 5 percent duty on open cell was not justified. This will drastically boost the sales of the TVs in the coming months and will also allow brands to push sales for bigger TVs,” added Arjun Bajaj, Director, Videotex International. “This will further help India to become an export hub in future”, Bajaj added.

Samsung Festive Offers: Here is how you can get Galaxy S10 or Galaxy A50 with purchase of QLED TVs

Also Read

Samsung Festive Offers: Here is how you can get Galaxy S10 or Galaxy A50 with purchase of QLED TVs

“We are confident that the industry is poised to grow with this initiative as prices will turn out even more attractive for customers. Therefore we welcome this initiative as it reinforces Detel’s vision of connecting 40 crore unconnected Indians,” Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel noted.

“We will continue our focus to support the establishment of a sizable electronics hardware manufacturing hub in India specially relating to various electronics items other than mobile handset eco-system, which is undoubtedly $210 billion opportunity”, said Mohindroo.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 19, 2019 2:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 19, 2019 3:36 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
Smart TVs
Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Smart TVs

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Apple iOS 13: How to download and install on iPhone, and iPod Touch

How To

Apple iOS 13: How to download and install on iPhone, and iPod Touch

TicWatch Pro, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch E2 launched in India

Wearables

TicWatch Pro, TicWatch C2 and TicWatch E2 launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India

Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle

Snapchat introduces 3D Camera Mode

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty

Smart TVs

TV prices to dip by 3-4 percent as government scraps import duty
Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more

Smart TVs

Xiaomi to roll out Netflix, Prime Video to Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro and more
Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month
Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle

News

Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle
Samsung rolls out September security update for Galaxy S8, Galaxy A80, and Galaxy A5 (2017)

News

Samsung rolls out September security update for Galaxy S8, Galaxy A80, and Galaxy A5 (2017)

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro को मिली नई अपडेट, रियर कैमरा की क्वॉलिटी हुई पहले से बेहतर

Xiaomi Redmi 8A भारत में 25 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, 5000mAh होगी बैटरी

OnePlus 7T स्मार्टफोन Amazon India पर हुआ लिस्ट, स्पेसिफिकेशंस का अंदाजा लगाने पर मिलेगा फ्री

Xiaomi अपना पहला 8K Mi TV 24 सितंबर को लॉन्च करेगी, जानें डिटेल्स

Nokia का पहला 48 मेगापिक्सल वाला फोन Nokia 7.2 भारत में 18,599 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च


News

Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India
News
Apple Music comes to Amazon Echo devices in India
Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s to launch in India this month
Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A India launch set for September 25: Check expected specs
Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle

News

Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle
Snapchat introduces 3D Camera Mode

News

Snapchat introduces 3D Camera Mode