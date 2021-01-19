comscore Vu Cinema TV Action series launched in India: Price, features and more
Vu Cinema TV Action series launched in India: Price, features and more

Vu Televisions has expanded its Cinema TV lineup with the launch of new Action TVs in two size options in India.

Vu Televisions has launched two new TVs in its Cinema TV Action series in India. The launch is to expand the Cinema TV lineup in 2021. Read on to know more about the new TVs. Also Read - VU launches Masterpiece TV with 85-inch QLED display, 50W soundbar in India

Vu Cinema TV Action series Price, Availability

The Vu Cinema TV Action series is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 55-inch model and Rs. 69,999 for the 65-inch model and will be available to buy via Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline stores in the country. Also Read - Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review: Big screen experience made affordable

Both models come with a warranty period of three years. Also Read - Vu Smart TV with 43-inch and 32-inch panel launched in India: Price, features

Vu Cinema TV Action series Features, Specs

The new Vu Action series is meant to provide an enhanced cinematic experience, coupled with a focus on gaming. The new TVs come in two sizes: 55-inch and 65-inch. The displays support HDR10+ Dolby Vision, a screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, and a brightness level of 500 nits. There is support for Pixelium Glass technology for lesser reflections and improved brightness.

The new TVs have followed a new design ethos when compared to the predecessors and feature a bezel-less frame with a fabric finish, all hued in Titanium Grey color.

Both the Vu 55LX and 65LX are powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The TVs run Android 9.0 with access to Google Play Store and Google apps.

The Vu Cinema TV Action series comes with an integrated soundbar by JBL to provide an output of 100 Watts and MEMC (motion estimation, motion compensation) for gaming. Connectivity-wise, there is dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and the ability to connect speakers, headphones, gaming joystick, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Further, the TVs come with ActiVoice remote control with easy access to popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more along with support for voice commands.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 5:53 PM IST

