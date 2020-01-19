comscore Vu Cinema TV now available on Amazon India | BGR India
Vu Cinema TV now available on Amazon India: Check price, features and offers

Vu Cinema TV comes in three different screen size and run Android Pie TV experience. Check price and key features of this new smart TV series.

  • Published: January 19, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Vu Cinema TV, the new range of 4K TV, is now available on Amazon India. The smart TVs were launched early this week and can now be purchased on the e-commerce platform. Vu says it wants to bring cinema experience to living rooms with its Cinema TV series. The new TVs come in three different screen sizes ranging from 43-inch to 55-inch. With the new product range, Vu Technologies is expanding its partnership with Amazon India.

Vu Cinema TV available on Amazon India: Price, Offers and Features

Vu Cinema TV lineup comes in three different screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inches. The 43-inch model is priced at Rs 26,999 while the 50-inch model is available for Rs 29,999. The 55-inch model, which is a premium offering, is available for Rs 33,999. On Amazon India, these TVs are available with 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on purchase using SBI Credit card or EMI as part of Great Indian sale. There is also up to Rs 2,150 off on exchange.

The big highlight of the Vu Cinema TV range is the built-in 40W soundbar. This is a departure from 16W or 20W speakers found on TVs in this price segment. The company is also introducing Pixelium Glass technology and claims to deliver brightness of up to 500 nits. These TVs also come with thinner bezels surrounding the display and are built using a robotic assembly line. The TVs also support the company’s adaptive luma technology to offer deeper blacks and natural color reproduction.

All the three models offer 4K output and support Dolby Vision as well. Vu Cinema TVs run Android Pie TV experience and also come with a new remote that includes 5 hotkeys for content platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play. These TVs also support the company’s proprietary Upscaler Technology to match the output from OTT platforms to match cinema experience. They come equipped with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. Vu offers a one year warranty with the purchase of this range.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2020 11:04 AM IST

