Vu Technologies wants to bring cinema experience to living rooms with its new TV lineup. At an event in Mumbai, the company launched its new “Vu Cinema TV” lineup. The new TVs come in three different screen sizes and will be available via Amazon India. With the new product range, the company is expending its partnership with Seattle-based e-commerce giant. The company says the Cinema TV is aimed at those looking for superior movie viewing experience.

Vu Cinema TV launched in India: Price, Features

Vu Cinema TV lineup comes in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inches. While the product is called Cinema TV, Vu is not launching a big-screen television. Devita Saraf, Chairperson and CEO of Vu Technologies, told BGR India that the company will look at screen size of 65-inch and 85-inch at a later stage. The 43-inch Cinema TV is priced at Rs 26,999 while the 50-inch is priced at Rs 29,999. The 55-inch model is priced at Rs 33,999. All the three models will be available starting January 18 via Amazon India.

With the Cinema TV lineup, Vu is introducing Pixelium Glass technology. The company claims that it is an indigenous development that delivers brightness of up to 500 nits. The technology also helps with deeper blacks and natural color reproduction. The TVs are also made with the help of 100 percent robotic assembly lineup to achieve thin bezels. Few days back, a Vu TV appeared with a gold accent. The gold accent belongs to the 40 watt built-in soundbar that comes integrated with the display. This is a leap from 16W or 20W speakers that we have come to see on most smart TVs in the market.

All the three models offer 4K output and support Dolby Vision as well. While the video played at the event seemed sharp, we will wait to see a review unit to judge the color reproduction. Vu Cinema TVs run Android Pie TV experience and also come with a new remote that includes 5 hotkeys for content platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar and Google Play. These TVs also support company’s proprietary Upscaler Technology to match the output from OTT platforms to match cinema experience.

Vu is one of the leaders in the smart TV market, which has seen an explosion in terms of products and brands entering the segment. Smartphone maker OnePlus entered the market by launching two QLED TVs exclusively for Indian market. Flipkart brought Motorola and Nokia to the fray with branded TVs broaden its product offering. Vu also revealed that the company has sold over 21 lakh smart TVs in the country with a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore. Saraf says the company is greatly supported by the younger audience in the country.

She told BGR India that over 91 percent of its customers are below age 40, who have clear expectation from the product. After the launch of UltraAndroid TV last year, Saraf says Vu designed Cinema TV lineup based on user feedback. The key requirement, according to Saraf, was brightness and cinema-level viewing experience. She says these three new TVs deliver on that experience. Starting at Rs 26,999, Vu Cinema TV is not cheap but the company claims it is all about experience. “We are not the cheapest but we offer value to our customers,” Saraf told media.

Saraf also told media that Vu Technologies is not competing with brands like Xiaomi. It instead wants to challenge the incumbents like Samsung, LG and Sony in the premium segment. The company wants to offer quality of panels offered by these giants at fraction of the cost. Saraf is also quick to note that consumers in this market think with their wallet and not the wall. So, it needs to be seen whether this new product lineup makes at a dent in the smart TV market.